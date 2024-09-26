No proof of Myanmar infiltration alert yet: Manipur DGP, adviser

New Delhi: Manipur security adviser Kuldiep Singh and director general of police (DGP) Rajiv Singh said the input of infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar to carry out attacks on Meiteis on September 28 could not be substantiated on ground till Wednesday night. Manipur security adviser Kuldiep Singh. (HT PHOTO)

The senior officers in a joint statement, however, said that security forces are on high alert to protect lives and properties of residents in the ethnic-strife torn state.

“In view of the recent reactions from different communities regarding input of infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar to carry out attacks on Meiteis on Sept 28, it is clarified that the input was verified from different quarters, but it could not be substantiated on ground. There is no basis currently to believe in any such input,” the statement signed by the security adviser and the DGP read.

“However, security forces deployed on the ground are placed on a high alert to protect lives and properties of citizens. All communities are assured of their safety. They are advised not to believe in any rumours or unverified information,” it added.

The input regarding infiltration of armed militants was shared by a senior bureaucrat, secretary to Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, on September 16. It was then forwarded by the DGP’s office to different police units across the state.

Kuki groups in the restive state have accused CM Biren Singh of sending fake input and also announced a shutdown on September 28. Earlier in the day, the DGP visited Churachandpur district and met several Kuki groups.

In a statement on Wednesday, CM Biren Singh’s secretary said that possibility of any misadventure by armed groups is remote and that public should not worry.

“Based on information gathered on movement of armed groups, this office had shared intelligence inputs…dated 16.09.2024 to enable Police Department to use its machinery and network to develop the said information so as to determine actionability. It is now ascertained that possibility of any such misadventure by armed groups is remote. The public need not worry further in this regard,” secretary to CM, Ningthoujam Geoffrey, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement, shared with the DGP, security adviser, and chief secretary, among others, also urged the department of information and public relations to “issue necessary communication to reassure the public in this regard”.

Addressing a press conference in Imphal on September 20, Kuldiep Singh had said that unless the input is proved wrong, they have to believe it is 100% correct and prepare accordingly.

“Until it (input about 900 militants infiltrating from Myanmar) is proved wrong, we have to believe it is 100% correct. Whenever you receive any intelligence input, you have to take it as 100% correct and prepare for that. If it doesn’t come true, then there are two things: either it didn’t happen at all, or because of your efforts it didn’t happen. Inputs cannot take be taken lightly,” he had said.

Following Singh’s statements, Kuki groups had accused him of spreading lies propagated by the CM’s office.