'No referendum in J&K, give us what Constitution guarantees': PDP's Muzaffar Baig

‘No referendum in J&K, give us what Constitution guarantees’: PDP’s Muzaffar Baig

Muzaffar Hussain Baig said the people of J&K do not want anything out of the purview of the Constitution. He added , “whatever our problems, solutions lie in this book.”

india Updated: Jan 28, 2020 06:34 IST
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior leader of People Democratic Party Muzaffar Hussain Baig (ANI )
         

Former deputy chief minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig on Sunday said that there can never be a referendum in Jammu and Kashmir and that “Pakistan and the United States (US) have also accepted the fact that J&K is an integral part of India.”

“There can never be any referendum in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump are advocating for autonomy to J&K. It means they’ve accepted that J&K is an integral part of India. We demand that J&K should be given what Constitution guarantees us,” Baig said after unfurling Tricolour at the headquarters of Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Jammu on Sunday.

“On this day of Republic Day, we the people of J&K urge the Centre that we do not want anything out of the purview of this book (Constitution). Whatever are our problems, solutions lie in this book,” he added.

He also dedicated Padma Bhushan award conferred upon him to the people of the Union Territory.

“This award has not been conferred upon me but upon the people of J&K,” Baig said.

“This year there was a big change in the country. Our state was bifurcated into two UTs. We hope that statehood is restored again. We appeal the Centre to make Jammu and Kashmir a state again, so that we can walk with dignity and government elected here can get power to work for the welfare of the people,” he said.

Baig has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to “public affairs”.

This was the first Republic Day in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

