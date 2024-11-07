'No respect for courts': Delhi high court sends 'contemptuous' lawyer to jail

The Delhi high court has sentenced a lawyer to four months in prison after finding him guilty of criminal contempt. The court observed that the advocate "scandalised and lowered the dignity" of courts through his remarks against judges. The Delhi high court said the contemnor hasn't apologized for his behaviour.

A bench comprising justices Pratibha M Singh and Amit Sharma said that the lawyer used "deplorable and derogatory language". The court held him guilty of being "clearly contemptuous" against judicial officers, high court judges and the court.

The bench said that the lawyer has no respect for the courts and the judicial system. It noted that the lawyer didn't apologise, and his conduct was an attempt to malign the courts.

"The contemnor has no respect for the courts as also the entire judicial system itself... He has not expressed any apology and his entire conduct is merely an attempt to scandalise and malign the courts. Such conduct on behalf of the contemnor, especially, someone who is qualified as an advocate cannot be left unpunished," the court added.

The bench said the lawyer didn't express any apology or remorse for his conduct. He filed 30-40 complaints against judges, police officers and judges of the court.

"Considering the aforesaid, filing of 30 to 40 complaints against judicial officers, police officers as also the judges of this court by the contemnor clearly shows that his intention is to scandalise the court, as also lower the dignity and authority of the court," the bench said.

Refusing to suspend the sentence, the bench outlined the "vilification campaign" run by the contemnor against courts in general and several judges in particular besides the "brazen nature" of his submissions in the contempt petition.

In May, a judge had ordered a suo moto criminal contempt case against the lawyer after he passed personal remarks at judges. He also posted contemptuous comments in the chat box during the virtual proceedings.

The division bench held his comments in the chat box were aimed at settling scores with his family and engaging with them in frivolous proceedings.

Neither can his derogatory language be condoned, nor his conduct go unpunished, it added.

The court also asked the lawyer to cough up ₹2000 as fine. They asked the police to take the lawyer into custody and send him to jail.

With inputs from PTI