No surge in airfares on Srinagar route, additional flights deployed: Centre

Civil aviation ministry has asked airlines to ensure there is no surge in airfares on the Srinagar route, and airlines will be operating additional flights to the city. Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

Air India and IndiGo will operate a total of four additional flights from Srinagar to the national capital and Mumbai on Wednesday. Airlines have also waived ticket rescheduling and cancellation charges.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu held an urgent meeting with all airline operators and issued a strong advisory against surge pricing on the Srinagar route.

Airlines have been directed to maintain regular fare levels, ensuring that no passenger is burdened during this sensitive time, an official release said on Wednesday.

Naidu also spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and is monitoring the situation closely in coordination with relevant authorities.

"As part of immediate relief measures, four special flights from Srinagar -- two to Delhi and two to Mumbai -- have been arranged, with additional flights kept on standby to cater to further evacuation needs," the release said.

Naidu has also directed all airlines to extend full cooperation for the transportation of deceased individuals to their respective home states, working in sync with state governments and local authorities.

The ministry remains on high alert and committed to extending every possible assistance to those affected, the release said.

Air India will operate a flight from Srinagar to Delhi at 1130 hours and from Srinagar to Mumbai at 1200 hours.

"All our other flights to and from Srinagar will continue to operate as per schedule," it said in a post on X.

Air India operates five flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Srinagar daily.

The airline is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30 on these sectors.

IndiGo said that in view of the emerging situation in Srinagar, it has extended waivers for rescheduling or cancellations for travel until April 30, applicable to bookings made on or before April 22.

"Additionally, we are operating two flights today, April 23, to and from Srinagar, one each from Delhi and Mumbai," the airline said in a post on X.

IndiGo operates 20 flights daily connecting Srinagar.

Akasa Air said passengers who wish to cancel their bookings will be provided with a full refund at no additional charge for all flights departing between April 23 and 29 to/from Srinagar.

"Customers can make their first schedule change at no additional charge, including waiver of penalty or fare difference, for travel within 7 days from their original date," the airline said in a post on X.

Air India Express said that in view of the prevailing situation in Pahalgam, it is extending full support to its passengers flying to and from Srinagar.

"Guests booked to travel on Air India Express flights from or to Srinagar until 30th April 2025 are being offered the flexibility to reschedule their travel with a complete waiver of date change fees and fare difference," the airline said in a post on X.

According to the airline, passengers may also opt to cancel their bookings and receive a full refund to their original mode of payment.

Air India Express connects Srinagar directly to five destinations -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jammu, and Kolkata -- with around 80 weekly flights.