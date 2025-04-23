Pahalgam terror attack: Four evacuation flights from Srinagar arranged, says govt

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, four special evacuation flights from Srinagar- two each to Delhi and Mumbai, have been arranged, a statement from the civil aviation ministry on Wednesday stated. Additional flights are on standby depending on further demand. (Reuters photo)

“Additional flights are on standby depending on further demand,” it added.

“In view of the prevailing situation, Air India will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday, 23rd April”, Air India in a statement said.

Its flight from Srinagar to Delhi will take off at 11:30am and the flight to Mumbai will depart from Srinagar at 12pm.

Air India along with IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa Air announced to offer complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings.

To ensure the airline don’t hike the airfares, Naidu held an emergency meeting with airline operators, directing them to avoid any increase in fares.

“Airlines have been instructed to maintain normal pricing to prevent financial strain on travellers during the crisis,” the statement read.

The minister also coordinated with state governments for the repatriation of tourists.

“He spoke with the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra to facilitate the safe return of residents from the state. The minister also spoke to Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and briefed him about the situation,” the statement said.

The civil aviation ministry has set up a dedicated help desk at Andhra Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi.

“Tourists in need of assistance can contact V. Suresh Babu at 9818395787 or 011-23387089,” it stated.

It also said that among those killed in the attack was Chandra Mouli, a resident of Visakhapatnam.

“Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu personally contacted the district administration to ensure support for the family, and arrangements are being made to airlift the body back to Vizag,” the statement read.

The minister has also asked the airlines to extend full cooperation to the affected family members.

“... Naidu has directed all airlines to extend full cooperation for the transportation of deceased individuals to their respective home states, working in sync with state governments and local authorities,” the statement read.

“The civil aviation ministry remains on high alert and committed to extending every possible assistance to those affected,” it concluded.