‘Terrorists fired after asking tourists’ names’: Pahalgam attack victim’s cousin

A cousin of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the victims in the Pahalgam terror attack who lost his life along with 25 others on Tuesday, said the terrorists began firing after asking tourists' names. An Indian Army personnel stops vehicles for inspection near Pahalgam, south of Srinagar, on April 22, 2025, following an attack. (AFP)

Shubham Dwivedi, a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was killed in the attack, which also left at least 20 others injured.

His cousin, Saurabh Dwivedi, speaking to ANI in Kanpur, said, “...Shubham Bhaiya got married on February 12 this year. He was in Pahalgam with his wife. My sister-in-law called my uncle and told him that Shubham was shot in the head. It is also being said that the firing started after asking for the names of the individuals... We have received information that the body will be released after 2-3 days after completing all the procedures...”

Victims who died also hailed from Haryana, Odisha, Maharashtra and Gujarat

The deadly Pahalgam terror attack claimed several lives, including Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a young Indian Navy officer from Karnal who had recently married, Prashant Satpathy, an Accounts Officer from Odisha, and Shailesh Kadatiya from Surat.

Prashant, who was on vacation with his wife and young son, was killed in the attack, leaving his family without any information about their whereabouts. Speaking to reporters, his elder brother, Susanta Satpathy, recalled receiving the devastating news: "We received the information around 3 PM... When we called the toll-free number, they just informed us about the death of my younger brother. I have no information about my younger brother's wife or my nephew, where they are. Additional DSP has contacted me... He (Prashant Satpathy) worked as Accounts Officer..."

Meanwhile, Shailesh Bhai Himmat Bhai Kadatiya, 44, was killed in the attack while his wife and children survived and are currently safe. He had been on a trip with his family when the gunfire erupted on Tuesday, killing him and injuring several others.

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old Indian Navy officer from Karnal, Haryana, was also killed. Narwal had recently married and was on a short vacation in Kashmir. Defence officials confirmed that the officer, posted in Kochi, had travelled to Kashmir after his marriage on April 16. His wedding reception took place on April 19.

A statement from the office of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that five tourists from Maharashtra were among those killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, led to widespread outrage. Several political leaders condemned the attack.

In response, residents across Jammu and Kashmir held candlelight marches in protest. Locals in Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch, and Kupwara participated in the marches, while Bajrang Dal workers in Jammu also held a protest. Additionally, people in the Khod village of the Akhoor area held a candle march to protest the attack.

