No survivors, says IAF after first recce team reaches crashed AN-32 aircraft

Thirteen military personnel on board the An-32 aircraft that crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on June 3 have died, the Indian Air Force said on Thursday hours after the first recee team reached the crash site. Air force and army helicopters on Wednesday had airdropped 15 mountaineers for rescue operations last evening. Eight of them reached the crash site and transmitted the tragic news.

“IAF is sad to inform that there are no survivors from the crash of An32,” the air force said in a string of tweets to “pay tribute to the brave air-warriors who lost their life” in the crash.

The IAF also identified the air warriors who died in the crash: Wing Commander GM Charles, Squadron Leader H Vinod, Flight Lieutenants R Thapa, A Tanwar, S Mohanty and MK Garg, Warrant Officer KK Mishra, Sergeant Anoop Kumar, Corporal Sherin, Leading Air Craftsman SK Singh and Pankaj and two non combatant enrolled employees Putali and Rajesh Kumar.

The AN-32 was on its way to an advanced landing ground at Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district - about 15 km from the Line of Actual Control, the disputed border with China - when it lost contact with ground control in about 30 minutes after taking off from Jorhat in Assam.

