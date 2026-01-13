Germany eases international travel for Indians with visa-free transit | What it means

As a move to strengthen ties between India and Germany, Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced that Indian travellers will no longer need a transit visa at German airports. The announcement came on Monday during the German leader's visit to Gujarat. Friedrich Merz, Germany's chancellor, left, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, during a joint press statement in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, (Bloomberg)

The decision is expected to ease international travel for Indian nationals and increase people-to-people ties between New Delhi and Berlin.

What is a transit visa? A transit visa is short-term permit which allows travellers to pass through a country, for a layover, to reach a final destination.

This visa requires proof of onward travel and your documents must show that you do not intend for a lengthy stay in the country.

What does visa-free transit mean for Indians? With this new move from Germany, Indians stopping in Berlin and other German airports will no longer require to apply for a transit visa.

Indian nationals were earlier required to apply for a Schengen transit visa during their travel, even if the travellers stayed at international transit areas such as Frankfurt, Munich or Berlin.

And this visa was required despite the passengers not entering Germany or the wider Schengen area. However, under this new decision, transit will now be easier for Indian travellers through German airports.

While Indians may not need a transit visa during their international layovers, travellers will still be required to apply for an appropriate tourist, business or student visa to enter Germany and other Schengen countries.

India-Germany sign key agreements Along with a visa-free transit for Indian travellers, India and Germany announced a series of measures which would deepen economic and security cooperation between the two countries.

“The growing cooperation in defence and security is a symbol of our mutual trust and shared vision. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Chancellor Merz for simplifying the processes related to defence trade,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a joint press conference, referring to Germany’s easing of strict procedures for defence exports which has benefited India in recent years.