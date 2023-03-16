Home / India News / ‘India’s intervention to remind Russia...’: Nobel committee leader on use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine

‘India’s intervention to remind Russia...’: Nobel committee leader on use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine

ByYagya Sharma
Mar 16, 2023 11:33 AM IST

Asle Toje, a foreign policy scholar and member of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, is on his India tour. Addressing media, he said that India is destined to be a superpower, adding that PM Modi is the most trusted leader for stopping war and only he can establish peace.

Appreciating India’s efforts to “remind” Russia against using nuclear weapons in the ongoing war in Ukraine, Asle Toje, deputy leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Thursday said that the world needs more such interventions in international politics.

Ashe Toje(ANI)
Ashe Toje(ANI)

“India’s intervention to remind Russia of the consequences of using Nuclear weapons was very helpful,” said Toje.

“India didn’t speak in a loud voice, didn’t threaten anybody, they just made their position known in a friendly manner. We need more of that in International politics,” he added.

Toje’s comment came a day after he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest contender for the Nobel Peace Prize. Hailing PM Modi's governance, he added that India is becoming a rich and powerful country because of PM Modi's policy.

Asle Toje, a foreign policy scholar and member of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, is on his India tour. Addressing the media, he said that India is destined to be a superpower, adding that PM Modi is the most trusted leader for stopping war and only he can establish peace.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nobel prize pm modi
nobel prize pm modi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out