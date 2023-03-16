‘India’s intervention to remind Russia...’: Nobel committee leader on use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine

Appreciating India’s efforts to “remind” Russia against using nuclear weapons in the ongoing war in Ukraine, Asle Toje, deputy leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Thursday said that the world needs more such interventions in international politics. Ashe Toje(ANI)

“India’s intervention to remind Russia of the consequences of using Nuclear weapons was very helpful,” said Toje.

“India didn’t speak in a loud voice, didn’t threaten anybody, they just made their position known in a friendly manner. We need more of that in International politics,” he added.

Toje’s comment came a day after he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest contender for the Nobel Peace Prize. Hailing PM Modi's governance, he added that India is becoming a rich and powerful country because of PM Modi's policy.

Asle Toje, a foreign policy scholar and member of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, is on his India tour. Addressing the media, he said that India is destined to be a superpower, adding that PM Modi is the most trusted leader for stopping war and only he can establish peace.