e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee in Mamata Banerjee’s Covid-19 policy team

Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee in Mamata Banerjee’s Covid-19 policy team

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 17:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said Bengal is forming a team to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and will rope in services of Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee.

“Due to lockdown, there’s no revenue. We don’t know how long we’ve to stay like this. We’ve to plan for future. Our government will form a Global Advisory Committee for Covid-19 response policy in state. Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee will be a part of the committee,” said CM Banerjee.

As of 12 PM this afternoon, the total number of active coronavirus cases reported in West Bengal is 61, of which 55 cases are from seven families only, the chief minister said.

Only 3,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have been sent by the Centre, said the CM, adding that she arranged 2,27,000 PPEs.

tags
top news
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
President, MPs, ministers take a pay cut for 1 year, say it is a message
Bengal to have Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee in Covid-19 policy team:Report
Bengal to have Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee in Covid-19 policy team:Report
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Amid coronavirus crisis, a look at countries untouched by the deadly contagion
Amid coronavirus crisis, a look at countries untouched by the deadly contagion
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
8 in Pakistan’s XI don’t meet fitness standards: Former Pak opener & coach
Zoom: Privacy concerns around this viral video conferencing app
Zoom: Privacy concerns around this viral video conferencing app
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news