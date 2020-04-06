Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee in Mamata Banerjee’s Covid-19 policy team

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 17:43 IST

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said Bengal is forming a team to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and will rope in services of Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee.

“Due to lockdown, there’s no revenue. We don’t know how long we’ve to stay like this. We’ve to plan for future. Our government will form a Global Advisory Committee for Covid-19 response policy in state. Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee will be a part of the committee,” said CM Banerjee.

As of 12 PM this afternoon, the total number of active coronavirus cases reported in West Bengal is 61, of which 55 cases are from seven families only, the chief minister said.

Only 3,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have been sent by the Centre, said the CM, adding that she arranged 2,27,000 PPEs.