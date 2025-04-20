‘Nobody should learn history from Rahul’: BJP MP on Congress leader's error

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lashed out at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remark on Mahatma Gandhi on a podcast with Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi(ANI File Photo)

BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya in an X post pointed to the Congress MP claiming that Mahatma Gandhi was thrown out of a train in England.

“I watched this interview with curiosity because @RahulGandhi was speaking about his great grandfather Pandit #Nehru. However, I was very disappointed when I heard him say (at 2 mins 40 secs) that Mahatma Gandhi Ji was thrown out of the train in England. I recorded the video on my other phone so that they don’t edit it out to cover it up later,” Siroya posted on X.

“ I have also captured the auto caption in You Tube, which reflects what Rahul Ji exactly says. Nobody should learn history from Rahul Ji. Even a person like me who is not highly educated knows Gandhi Ji was thrown out of the train in South Africa. Sad that the Nehru Centre people, and all the intelligent Congressmen and @_SandeepDikshit Ji, who is a very nice person, did not spot this error before releasing the video,” the BJP leader added.

What Rahul Gandhi said in podcast?



During the podcast with Dikshit, Gandhi spoke on who influenced his great-great-grandfather Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru,"Jawaharlal Nehru was fundamentally shaped by his father. So his father also had a very important role in who he was and what he became- an underestimated role."

“Motilal Nehru?" Dikshit interrupted.

“Yes Motilal ji. And his father was a very particular type of person. When, you know when Gandhiji was thrown out of the train in England. So, my great-great-grandfather and his cousins decided they would go to the Allahabad railway station, and throw some Britishers out of the first class,” Gandhi added.

On June 7, 1893, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, then a young lawyer, was on his way to Pretoria for a court case when the ticket collector asked him to move to a third class compartment of the train because of his race.

When Gandhi refused, saying that he held a valid first-class ticket, he was evicted from the train.