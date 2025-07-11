Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

No-fly zone declared near Kannur airport for Amit Shah’s Kerala visit

PTI |
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 05:44 PM IST

Ban on drones, UAVs around Kannur airport will be applicable in a five kilometer radius around the airport.

A day ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Kerala's Kannur district, the Collector on Friday banned use of drones, paragliders, hot air balloons or any other unmanned aerial vehicles around the airport here for three days.

Ban on drones, UAVs around Kannur airport ahead of Amit Shah Kerala visit.(ANI)
Ban on drones, UAVs around Kannur airport ahead of Amit Shah Kerala visit.(ANI)

A statement issued by the district administration said that the ban imposed by Collector Arun K Vijayan will be applicable in a five kilometer radius around the airport. 

It also said that any such activity that may hinder the landing or take-off of aircraft, should be immediately informed to the nearest police station.

The statement also said that the Collector's order was issued under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS). An official said that Shah will arrive in Kannur by air on Saturday. 

According to an official statement regarding the Union Home Minister's itinerary, he is expected to leave for Kannur from Thiruvananthapuram around 4 pm. At Kannur, he will visit the famous Rajarajeshwara Temple in Taliparamba before returning to Delhi.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / No-fly zone declared near Kannur airport for Amit Shah’s Kerala visit
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On