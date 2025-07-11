No-fly zone declared near Kannur airport for Amit Shah’s Kerala visit

A day ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Kerala's Kannur district, the Collector on Friday banned use of drones, paragliders, hot air balloons or any other unmanned aerial vehicles around the airport here for three days. Ban on drones, UAVs around Kannur airport ahead of Amit Shah Kerala visit.(ANI)

A statement issued by the district administration said that the ban imposed by Collector Arun K Vijayan will be applicable in a five kilometer radius around the airport.

It also said that any such activity that may hinder the landing or take-off of aircraft, should be immediately informed to the nearest police station.

The statement also said that the Collector's order was issued under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS). An official said that Shah will arrive in Kannur by air on Saturday.

According to an official statement regarding the Union Home Minister's itinerary, he is expected to leave for Kannur from Thiruvananthapuram around 4 pm. At Kannur, he will visit the famous Rajarajeshwara Temple in Taliparamba before returning to Delhi.