close_game
close_game
News / India News / Noida administration asks residents to report those buying liquor from Delhi, Gurugram; reveals fine

Noida administration asks residents to report those buying liquor from Delhi, Gurugram; reveals fine

ByHT News Desk
Jan 13, 2024 01:48 PM IST

Officials have made this appeal to spread public awareness of excise regulations and boost revenue from liquor sales.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has asked Noida residents to report individuals who are purchasing alcohol from neighbouring Delhi and Gurugram, where liquor is cheaper compared to Uttar Pradesh.

The identities of those filing complaints will be kept confidential in such instances. (File)
The identities of those filing complaints will be kept confidential in such instances. (File)

Officials have made this appeal to spread public awareness about excise regulations and boost revenue from liquor sales. It has been assured that the identities of those filing complaints will be kept confidential, The Indian Express reported.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar told The Indian Express, “In Uttar Pradesh, bringing or consuming liquor from outside the state (Haryana, Delhi or any other state) is a punishable offence. For this act, a case can be registered against the person under Section 63 of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Act 1910 and he/she can be sent to jail, and under Section 72, the vehicle of the person transporting illegal liquor can be confiscated.”

He added that Uttar Pradesh allows only a single open bottle of alcohol from another state. Kumar emphasised that violations of this regulation incur a minimum penalty of 5,000.

According to excise department records, the district collected 892 crore in revenue from liquor sales over the last six months (from July to December 2023), reflecting a 15.54 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022, when revenue amounted to 772 crore, The Indian Express reported.

The district has set a revenue collection target of 2,324.78 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24. As of December 2023, it has already collected 1,342.87 crore, achieving 84 per cent of the target.

In terms of liquor consumption, data reveals that, from July to December 2023, the district saw the sale of 75,38,735 bottles of foreign liquor, 2,74,99,400 cans of beer, and 1,11,35,996 litres of domestic liquor.

These figures represent an increase compared to the same months in 2022, with the sale of foreign liquor rising by 7,15,723 bottles, beer by 67,54,497 cans, and domestic liquor by 11,18,611 litres. In the corresponding period in 2022, residents in the district consumed 2,07,44,903 cans of beer, 68,23,012 bottles of foreign liquor, and 1,00,17,385 litres of country-made liquor.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News and Earthquake Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On