Noida International Airport completes first flight test ahead of 2025 opening

New Delhi: The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) conducted its first flight validation test on Monday ahead of its commercial opening in April 2025. The first flight validation test was conducted on Monday (HT photo/Sunil Ghosh)

The test, which assessed runway performance, airspace coordination, communication protocols, and emergency response, is a key step in the aerodrome licensing process, said an official.

Following the validation flight, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will submit the required documentation to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for review.

“This marks a major milestone for the Noida International Airport, which will serve Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh,” said civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, who was present during the test.

“We are committed to finishing the project by April 2025. More than 50 million man-hours have gone into this project without any untoward incidents,” he added.

The validation flight, conducted on an Airbus A-320, tested RNP (required navigation performance) procedures and ILS (instrument landing system) approach procedures. RNP ensures precise flight paths with high accuracy, said the official.

According to the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) officials, the airport’s engineering and construction contract was awarded to Tata Projects in June 2022. Zurich Airport International AG is the developer and operator of the airport.

“The successful completion of the validation flight is a proud moment for our team. It reflects the dedication and planning involved in ensuring the airport is ready for commercial operations,” said Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of YIAPL.

While commercial flights were set to take off by the end of 2024, they are now scheduled for April 2025.

In its first phase, the airport will have one terminal and one runway, with a passenger capacity of 12 million per year. By the fourth phase, the airport’s capacity will increase to 70 million passengers annually.

“Uttar Pradesh now has the highest number of airports, with 16 operational and 17 by April. Thanks to the cooperation of the ‘double engine sarkaar,’ especially chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who understands the economic benefits airports bring,” Naidu said, adding that under Prime Minister Modi, Indian civil aviation is thriving.

He also thanked the farmers for their role in making the airport a reality and acknowledged various stakeholders involved in its construction.

“Jewar, once a backward region, will now be the hub of economic activity in Western UP, creating jobs and boosting commercial and cargo operations,” Naidu added.