Yeida to acquire land from GB Nagar, Bulandshahr to connect Noida airport to rail network

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said on Tuesday that it will acquire 3,690 hectares from villages near the Noida greenfield international airport in Jewar for the development of three major infrastructure projects. Yeida is currently preparing the land acquisition proposal in the run-up to acquire land for development of required infrastructure. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

These projects include a 16km long dedicated freight corridor that will connect the airport to Chola railway station in Bulandshahr; a parallel commuter road along the left side of new industrial sectors; and a freight corridor passing through the middle of the industrial sectors.

Yeida officials said these infrastructure projects are necessary is to enhance connectivity for both passengers and cargo, linking the airport with nearby cities.

The land will be acquired from both Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr districts and will be used to develop 13 new industrial sectors, primarily dedicated to warehousing and logistics.

The freight corridor and the commuter road will be 100 metres wide and consist of a four to six lanes. They will run parallel to the railway line between the airport and Chola station.

Yeida officials said the approval of the Master Plan 2041 has fast-tracked the land acquisition process, which will significantly improve the connectivity between Bulandshahr and other nearby districts.

Yamuna authority officials further said a plan is already been in place to link the airport with the railway line running from Rundhi in Palwal to Chola station on the Delhi-Howrah line.

This new railway line will connect the Howrah-New Delhi main line near Chola station and the Chennai/Mumbai-Delhi main line near Rundhi station, facilitating train movement in both directions from Jewar airport.

Also, 55 villages in Bulandshahr have been incorporated into the Master Plan 2041, extending Yeida’s jurisdiction till the Delhi-Howrah railway route.

These villages are being developed into new industrial sectors, which will be connected by both road and rail infrastructure.

“The development of the expressway and other infrastructure projects are aimed to connect the airport with the railway station. And Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR), which is also called New Noida, will benefit from these rail and road links. The nearby cities will also benefit from connectivity to the airport and the proposed international film city,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

Yeida said it had also decided to upgrade the Chola railway station into a model hub. The authority itself will fund the station’s redevelopment, and a proposal in this regard has already been submitted to the railways ministry.