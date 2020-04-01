Noida launches mobile app for doorstep delivery of essential items

india

NOIDA

The Noida authority on Wednesday launched a mobile application to deliver essential services such as food items and medicines to residents at their doorsteps amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Residents can order fresh vegetables, fruits and medicines on the Noida Authority Apurti Suvidha app by getting in touch with vendors who have been listed on the app, officials said.

“With the help of the mobile application, residents can get to know who will supply fresh vegetables and fresh fruits in their respective localities. The application will provide names and contact details of vendors. They can call and order required vegetables and fruits, and the vendor will deliver at the doorstep,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

The announcement comes amid reports of difficulties faced by elderly people who couldn’t visit shops that have been allowed to remain open during the lockdown while many are concerned about leaving their homes. Elderly people and those with pre-existing medical conditions are at a higher risk of developing serious illnesses if they contract Covid-19.

For now, the service is available only for Android phone users, but it will be expanded to be made available on the Apple App Store, officials said.

With the lockdown in effect till April 14, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered all district officials to ensure essential services are made available to residents. The Noida authority too had assigned at least 700 vendors to each sector and village in the city to provide essential items.