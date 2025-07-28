Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
Noida man kills daughter over relationship with boy, later hangs himself

PTI |
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 07:29 pm IST

Sudhir Kumar, Additional DCP, Greater Noida, said the police received a call that Ashok Kumar, a resident of Kasna's Sirsa New Colony, was found hanging.

Noida: A man allegedly hanged himself after killing his 16-year-old daughter over her relationship with a boy, police said on Monday.

A man hanged himself in Noida after killing his 16-year-old daughter. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
A man hanged himself in Noida after killing his 16-year-old daughter. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Sudhir Kumar, Additional DCP, Greater Noida, said, Kasna police received a call on Monday that Ashok Kumar, a resident of Kasna's Sirsa New Colony, had committed suicide and was found hanging. "His daughter was found lying on the floor nearby in the room," he said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that it was a case of "honour killing". The DCP said Ashok Kumar killed his daughter over a relationship with a boy.

"The enraged father hanged himself after killing his daughter," he added.

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation are underway.

