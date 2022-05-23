Noida man, on FIR being filed after Kedarnath visit, says dog 'received love..'

After an FIR was filed against a Noida resident, Rohit Tyagi, as viral videos showed his pet dog - ‘Nawab’ - touching the feet of an idol at the iconic Kedarnath shrine, he responded, saying: "People cannot be so bitter that they don't spare a creature who can't even defend itself.”

The Noida-based man was booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments on the complaint of the temple committee. “People were amazed watching it at the holy shrine,” he told news agency ANI. The dog owner further said that four-and-half years old Husky has “visited many temples from Kashmir to Kanyakumari” and the dog “received love from the people at the Kedarnath Temple” during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.

“Nawab was overwhelmed with love and blessing from people”, he said, but after the video of Tyagi with his dog went viral, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay took note. Later, the temple committee gave a complaint to the police station outpost in Kedarnath demanding legal action against the man so that such "unwanted" incidents don’t occur again.

After the FIR was filed, a social media post with the tag ‘#MakeIndiaPetFriendly’ was shared from an Instagram account by pet owner.The post - which received a huge support from netizens - read: “Kedarnath's blessings are on us that we have strong people like you in support. Let Nawab create history and set an example that we can make India a pet friendly country!!” When asked why he took a dog to Kedarnath Temple, Tyagi said that Nawab is his "child" and families don't leave their children at home when they go on trips.

So far, about eight lakh pilgrims from across the country and abroad have so far undertaken the Char Dham yatra, visiting the shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand, while lakhs more have registered for the pilgrimage, officials told news agency PTI on Sunday.

The number of pilgrims who can visit Badrinath has been fixed at 16,000 per day, Kedarnath 13,000, Gangotri 8,000, and Yamunotri and Hemkund Sahib 5,000 each.

With ANI, PTI inputs

