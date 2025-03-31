Noida police has registered an FIR and arrested Deepak, the driver of the Lamborghini that hit two labourers resting on a footpath near an under-construction building in Sector 94 on Sunday. The Lamborghini car that hit two labourers, causing them serious injuries, near Noida Sector 94, Monday, March 31, 2025. (PTI)

Deepak, a resident of Ajmer, was driving a Lamborghini registered in Puducherry. The police have also seized the luxury vehicle as part of the investigation.

However, some media reports claimed that the FIR initially did not include the driver’s name, sparking speculation that authorities were attempting to suppress the case. The Noida police later updated the FIR, naming Deepak as the accused and providing an explanation for the delay.

NDTV, citing the Noida police, reported when the cops received the complaint, the complainant was not aware of the driver's identity and address. "Later, during the investigation, the name came to light and was added accordingly. The car driver/accused, Deepak, has been arrested. The car has been taken into police custody, and legal action has been taken as per the rules," they said in a statement.

During questioning he told the police that the accident happened due to a fault. Further investigation is underway, Bhupendra Singh, in-charge at Sector 126.

Citing the police, Republic TV reported that the labourers have been identified as Dijen Ravidas and Rambhu Kumar.

One of the labourers told Republic TV that they were struck by the Lamborghini, which was travelling toward them, apparently at a speed of 300 km/hour.

“A car was coming at a speed of 300 kmph. All three of us fell inside the drain after getting hit by the car. He was driving at 300 kmph," the labourer said.

However, the police have not yet issued any statement regarding the Lamborghini's speed at the time of the accident.

HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the claim.

A purported video surfaced online showing that after the accident, a man was heard asking the accused if he knew how many people died here. To this, the accused asked the locals "koi mar gaya idhar? (did anyone die here?)" and came out of the car.

Following this, someone in the video could be heard saying, "police ko bulao (call the police)".

“I saw the car in a video of one of my influencer friends. The driver could not control the car, hit people, and then crashed into the divider. It is a Pondicherry-registered car,” Gaurav, an eyewitness, told news agency ANI.

What the initial investigation found:

A probe revealed that Deepak, a car dealer, had come to Noida to test drive the Pondicherry-registered car. “The owner, Mridul Tiwari, a resident of Noida and a YouTuber with over 18 million subscribers, was selling the car and Deepak had come to check its condition,” Noida ADCP Sumit Shukla told HT.

According to Republic TV, the accused, Deepak, was taken for a medical examination, after which the police confirmed that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The accident happened when Deepak, who was on a test drive, lost control of the luxury vehicle and crashed into workers sitting on the pavement, the report added.

