Noida Lamborghini accident: What we know about supercar involved in the crash

A Lamborghini that struck and injured two pedestrians on a footpath near an under-construction building in Sector 94, Noida, on Sunday, belonged to a popular YouTuber but was being driven by another person on a test drive, according to the police. Noida, India - March 30, 2025: Two men were injured after a speeding Pondicherry-registered Lamborghini rammed into a footpath in, Sector 94, in Noida, India, on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Investigations revealed that Deepak, a car dealer, had travelled to Noida to test drive the Lamborghini, which was registered in Pondicherry. “The owner, Mridul Tiwari, a resident of Noida and a YouTuber with over 18 million subscribers, was selling the car, and Deepak had come to check its condition,” the ADCP said.

A labourer who was injured in the accident told Republic TV that the Lamborghini was approaching them at a speed of 300 km/hour. However, the police have not yet released any official statement regarding the car’s actual speed at the time of the crash.

The red Lamborghini Huracan involved in the incident has garnered significant attention. As a mid-engine sports car built for high speeds, it is among Lamborghini's most iconic models globally.

All you need to know about Lamborghini Huracan

The name “Huracan” in Lamborghini Huracan translates to “hurricane” in Italian. The Lamborghini Huracan Ex-Showroom price ranges from ₹ 3.22 to 4.61 Crore. Lamborghini offers the Huracan in 6 variants. The top variant of Huracan is Sterrato, and the base variant is Evo RWD, according to car&bike. The Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD is a high-performance supercar powered by a 5.2-liter V10 engine with a 5204 cc displacement, delivering an impressive max power output of 580 to 630 bhp and torque ranging from 540 to 600 Nm. Designed for exhilarating speed, the car features an automatic transmission for seamless gear shifts. Despite its high-performance nature, it offers a fuel efficiency of 10-11 km/l, which is reasonable for a supercar of this calibre. In terms of dimensions, the Huracán Evo measures 4567 mm in length, 2236 mm in width, and 1248 mm in height, giving it a low and wide stance that enhances aerodynamics and stability. However, practicality is limited, with a trunk capacity of just 70 litres, making it more suited for thrilling drives than long road trips with heavy luggage. The car is well-equipped with advanced safety features, including airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera, ensuring a safer driving experience. For convenience and entertainment, it comes with keyless entry, USB and Bluetooth support, and steering-mounted audio controls, allowing for easy access to essential functions while on the move.

What are the other models of Lamborghini?

According to Carwale, Lamborghini's car prices in India start at ₹3.22 crore, with the Huracán Evo being the most affordable model. The most expensive Lamborghini available in India is the Revuelto, starting at ₹8.89 crore. The brand offers seven models in India, including one SUV, one convertible, and five coupes.

Founded in 1963 by Ferruccio Lamborghini, the Italian marque is headquartered in Sant’Agata, Italy. Lamborghini is also actively involved in motorsports through its Squadra Corse racing team, which competes using Super Trofeo models like the Gallardo Super Trofeo and Huracán Super Trofeo.

In India, Lamborghini currently sells models from the Huracán lineup, including the Huracán Evo, Huracán Evo Spyder, and Huracán STO, along with the Urus SUV. Globally, the brand offers additional models like the Aventador, Sian, and Countach, along with their various derivatives. Lamborghini is also working towards incorporating hybrid and electric technology into its future supercars.

The price range for Lamborghini cars in India varies between ₹3.22 crore and ₹8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The top five popular Lamborghini models include:

Among the most popular Lamborghini models in India are the Urus SE ( ₹4.57 crore), Huracán Evo ( ₹3.22 crore), and Revuelto ( ₹8.89 crore).