Noida society's president says unmarried couples must present parents' consent

In response to a recent tragedy, the president of a high-rise society in Noida's Sector 99 has directed flat owners, who have rented flats to bachelors or couples, to submit either a marriage certificate or a consent letter from the tenants' families. The directive was issued by the president of Noida's Supreme Towers Apartment Owners Association (STAOA).(Representational Image)

The move comes after a tragic incident on January 11, when a 23-year-old law student fell to his death from the seventh floor of the building.

The directive was issued by the president of the Supreme Towers Apartment Owners Association (STAOA) in Noida's Sector 99, reported PTI.

However, SS Kushwaha, Secretary of the Supreme Towers Apartment Owners Association (STAOA) said, “That is not the opinion of the board, VN Subramaniam President has circulated it on his own.”

Talking to PTI, Kushwaha said, "That is not the opinion of the board, the President has circulated it, on its own. There is no resolution to that effect by the board, so that is the official stand of the board."

What society's president told flat owner

In an email sent to flat owners on January 21, V.N. Subramaniam, the president of the association, urged owners to submit the required documents by January 31.

"Flat owners renting to bachelors (boys or girls) must ensure submission of detailed information, including addresses and approvals from family members. And if bachelors are cohabiting with members of the opposite gender, they must submit either a marriage certificate or a formal approval letter from their family," the email stated.

"This policy aims to safeguard the interests of residents, ensuring safety and security while maintaining a peaceful environment in the society," the email further read.

While some residents are supportive of the move, citing potential safety concerns caused by bachelor tenants, others believe that focusing on security checks and addressing late-night disturbances would be a more effective approach.

One of the staff, on the condition of anonymity, said that it is a good decision to avoid the nuisance created by bachelors in the society.

"Bachelors provide fake certificates of their parents and on that basis they become tenants. And after some time some mishaps occur," he said, adding that it is a good decision because it will stop "unnecessary nuisance in the society".