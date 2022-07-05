Nomination process for August 6 vice-presidential poll begins today

The nomination process for the August 6 vice-presidential election will begin on Tuesday with July 19 being the last date for it. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has enough votes to ensure the victory of its candidate, unlike the presidential election in which it needs the support of allies and friendly parties.

Only Parliamentarians, including the nominated ones, can vote in the election for the vice-president. The electoral college for it comprises 788 members. They include 233 elected and 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha, as well as 543 Lok Sabha Members of Parliament. Lok Sabha has 543 and Rajya Sabha has 232 members. The BJP has 92 members in the Upper House or Rajya Sabha and 303 in the Lower House or Lok Sabha. It has 395 lawmakers or votes, seven more than the victory mark of 388 for the vice-presidential election.

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu’s term ends on August 10 and his successor will take charge during Parliament’s Monsoon Session and preside over the Upper House as its chairperson.

The scrutiny of nomination papers for the vice-presidential polls will be done on July 20 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is July 22.

The secretary-general of Lok Sabha has been appointed as the returning officer for the poll. The nomination papers of candidates have to be subscribed by at least 20 electors as proposers and by at least another 20 as seconders.

The voting will be held by secret ballot and showing votes to anyone in the case of Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections is prohibited. The Election Commission of India will provide particular pens for marking the vote. Electors cannot mark ballots with any other pen. Voting by any other pen shall lead to invalidation of the vote.