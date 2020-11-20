Non-BJP candidates not allowed to campaign, say Gupkar alliance leaders

india

Members of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration on Thursday accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of “going out of its way” to help the Bharatiya Janata Party by “locking up” PAGD candidates for the upcoming DDC polls citing security concerns.

Taking to Twitter, National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said, “The J&K administration is going out of its way to help the BJP & it’s recently created king’s party by locking up candidates opposed to the BJP, using security as an excuse. If the security situation isn’t conducive to campaigning what was the need to announce elections?”

The NC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Peoples Conference, the Communist Party of India (Maoist), and the Awami National Conference have formed the PAGD seeking restoration the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

The constituents of the PAGD are unitedly contesting the upcoming District Development Polls.

“What sort of elections are being held in J&K where candidates are being stopped from campaigning? Is this the safe, terror free J&K the Home Minister was tweeting about yesterday?,” Abdullah said.

Mehbooba Mufti, the vice-chairperson of the PAGD, alleged that BJP candidates were allowed to campaign freely as against non-BJP candidates.

“Non BJP candidates for DDC polls aren’t allowed to campaign freely & are being locked up on the pretence of security. But BJP & its proxies are given full bandobast to move around. Is this the democracy that GOI claimed its promoting in yesterday’s phone convo with US Pres elect?,” Mufti said.

The administration, however, has denied the allegations, saying that security was being provided as per the individual’s threat perception.

“This is not the case. It may be according to security perception. There is no disparity between the candidates of different parties,” said Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that they are putting candidates in secure areas as it was difficult to provide security individually. “It is difficult to provide security to each candidate individually. We are providing collective security measures. Everyone is being put in secure areas and those who go out for campaigning are provided double escort besides securing the area for campaigning,” Kumar told reporters in Srinagar.

“Since yesterday, the candidates have started their campaigning. There is no need to fear,” he said.

J&K BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur was not immediately available for comment.