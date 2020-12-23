e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / None can interfere if an adult marries as per her choice, convert: Calcutta HC

None can interfere if an adult marries as per her choice, convert: Calcutta HC

The bench noted that despite a clear and clean report being furnished by the additional district judge, the father harbours some suspicion.

india Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 13:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Kolkata
On an FIR filed by the father, the police had produced the woman before a judicial magistrate, before whom she made a statement that she had married of her own will.
On an FIR filed by the father, the police had produced the woman before a judicial magistrate, before whom she made a statement that she had married of her own will.(File photo)
         

Hearing a petition by a father claiming that his daughter has been unduly influenced to marry a man of a different religion, the Calcutta High Court has observed that there can be no interference if an adult marries as per her choice and decides to convert.

After a 19-year old woman married a person of her choice, her father petitioned the high court, complaining that his daughter’s statement before a magistrate may not have been recorded in an atmosphere where she felt comfortable.

On an FIR filed by the father, the police had produced the woman before a judicial magistrate, before whom she made a statement that she had married of her own will.

“If an adult marries as per her choice and decides to convert and not return to her paternal house, there can be no interference in the matter,” a division bench comprising justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee observed on Monday.

Upon the father’s complaint, the high court had directed that the woman would meet the senior-most additional district judge in Tehatta and that sufficient care was to be taken so that she was not under any coercion or undue influence.

The bench noted that despite a clear and clean report being furnished by the additional district judge, the father harbours some suspicion.

Susmita Saha Dutta, the lawyer representing the father, claimed before the division bench that the husband was present within the court premises at Tehatta in Nadia district when the woman appeared before the judge.

The bench directed that to allay the fathers suspicion, the woman will meet additional public prosecutor Saibal Bapuli in his chamber in Kolkata on December 23.

The bench further directed that at the time the woman meets Bapuli, who is representing the state in the matter, there should be no one else in the room, including her husband.

It directed Bapuli to file a short report when the matter appears for hearing again on December 24.

tags
top news
Army chief Naravane reviews situation along LAC
Army chief Naravane reviews situation along LAC
Modi govt committed to farmers’ welfare, hope protesting farmers soon withdraw stir: Rajnath
Modi govt committed to farmers’ welfare, hope protesting farmers soon withdraw stir: Rajnath
Abhaya murder case: After 28 years, Kerala priest , nun get life term
Abhaya murder case: After 28 years, Kerala priest , nun get life term
‘China, US, UK, Russia already started’: Rahul Gandhi vaccine jibe at PM
‘China, US, UK, Russia already started’: Rahul Gandhi vaccine jibe at PM
Tamil Nadu allows jallikattu with Covid-19 restrictions
Tamil Nadu allows jallikattu with Covid-19 restrictions
Jagannath temple reopens after a gap of 9 months with conditions
Jagannath temple reopens after a gap of 9 months with conditions
DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh
‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In