‘Non-veg, alcohol’ at UK PM Starmer's Diwali party menu upsets British Hindus
Community organisation Insight UK questioned the “appalling lack of understanding” of the spiritual aspect of the Hindu festivals.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Diwali reception at 10 Downing Street in London stirred a controversy after some British Hindus complained about the inclusion of non-vegetarian snacks and alcohol in the menu.
According to PTI, community organisation Insight UK questioned the “appalling lack of understanding” of the spiritual aspect of the Hindu festivals.
“Diwali is not just a time for festivity, but also holds a deeply religious meaning. The sacred festival of Diwali emphasises purity and devotion and hence traditionally involves vegetarian meals and strict avoidance of alcohol,” Insight UK stated in a post on X.
Several British Hindus also pointed out that greater dialogue between the administration and the community is required ahead of such religious events.
“The choice of menu at the Diwali celebration hosted by the Prime Minister himself displays an appalling lack of understanding or respect for the religious traditions associated with the festival of Diwali," the group said.
"It also raises the pertinent question of whether Hindu community organisations and religious leaders were consulted for greater cultural sensitivity and inclusivity,” it added.
British Hindus flag issues of lack of invitation to Diwali party
Some British Hindu groups have also flagged the issue of the lack of invitation to the Diwali reception, organised regularly over the years at Downing Street and was last hosted by Conservative leader Rishi Sunak – the first British Hindu prime minister of Britain.
UK govt on non-veg in British govt's Diwali party
Downing Street did not comment on the menu at the event held on October 29, the first Diwali reception since the Labour Party won a landslide at the July general election.
Government sources indicated that the reception was a cross-community gathering, which involved a wide range of representatives and also included Sikh celebrations of Bandi Chhor Divas.