Nora Fatehi appears before Enforcement Directorate in money-laundering probe

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi while Jacqueline Fernandez is likely to appear on Friday in connection with the agency’s money-laundering probe against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is accused of cheating people of ₹200 crore, people familiar with the matter said. Officials said the two are so far not being treated as suspects in the case and that they are assisting the agency in connecting some dots.

The ED earlier in August recorded Fernandez’s statement as she may have been duped by Chandrasekhar. Chandrasekhar, who is lodged in Delhi’s Rohini jail, is under Delhi Police and ED’s probe for cheating, conspiracy, and extortion. ED raided Chandrasekhar’s sea-facing bungalow in Chennai on August 24 and recovered several high-end cars such as Rolls-Royce Ghost. He was arrested in April 2017 for allegedly taking money from Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran to allegedly bribe Election Commission officials in connection with a dispute over the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s “two leaves” poll symbol.

In a statement in August, ED said searches were conducted at the residential and business premises of Leena Maria Paul, the wife of Chandrasekhar and an actress. “Sukesh Chandrashekhar is a known conman. He has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and was lodged in Rohini Jail. Despite being lodged in jail, Sukesh Chandrashekhar did not stop conning people. He has used technology to his aid and advantage and spoofed calls to dupe people as the numbers reflecting on the seven of the called party were from Government officers and he claimed to be Government officer offering to help people for a price of course. In this case also, Sukesh Chandrasekhar extorted money to the tune of ₹200 Crores by impersonating Senior Government officials,” the ED said in the statement. “During the search, it was revealed that she (Paul) along with Sukesh Chandrashekhar lead a lavish life in a bungalow in Chennai which is no less than a resort and have various luxury cars including BMW, Range Rover, Mercedes. The house is luxurious sea facing bungalow with home theatre and a fleet of cars and servants. Leena Maria Paul loves luxury like her partner Sukesh and there are numerous shoes, shades, bags and clothes. The shoes are Ferragamo, Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton and bags of the same brands including Hermes. The rugs in the house are Versace with Italian Marble floors, dining table and expensive furniture.”