Normal life disrupted as thunderstorm hits Bengaluru

Normal life was disrupted in Bengaluru after a thunderstorm hit the city late on Wednesday and led to water logging, the fall of trees, damage to vehicles, and power outages in parts of the city. The central and eastern parts of the city were the worst hit.

The year has been the wettest with Bengaluru breaking all records for rain. The city has received 1706 mm of rain since the onset of the monsoon compared to 1,696 mm in 2017. On Wednesday, Bengaluru received 54.5 mm of rainfall over three hours between 8.30pm and 11.30pm. Bengaluru has received twice the normal rainfall from October 1 until Wednesday (305.5mm).

In Sheshadripuram, Bengaluru’s Metro’s retaining wall collapsed and damaged cars and bikes while waterlogging in low-lying areas and underpasses led to traffic jams.

Prashant, a resident, said his car was damaged due to in the wall collapse. “I managed to get out of the car. I thought it was just my car that was damaged. But when I got out, I saw that around six cars and a two-wheeler were damaged.”

Tushar Girinath, the head of Bengaluru’s municipal body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, said most problems were reported from Bommanahalli, HSR Layout, and Shivajinagar. “Our officers are working in these areas.”

Flooding was reported in Outer Ring Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Double Road, parts of Seshadripuram, and some localities near K R Puram. Videos circulated on social media showed motorcycles getting washed away in Shivajinagar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said there will few more spells of thundershowers this week. Last month, the city, including the areas where global IT companies and start-ups have their offices, was flooded after rain for three days.