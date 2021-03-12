‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
India has received normal monsoon for two straight years, aiding a farm-driven economic recovery in a pandemic year. Sufficient June-to-September rains will be critical this year, but data show three consecutive normal monsoons are rare, occurring only once in the past two decades.
Scientists say current conditions suggest they should favour a normal 2021 monsoon, the lifeblood of Asia’s third-largest economy. As the country tries to claw out of a recession, patchy rains may weigh on recovery, analysts say.
The monsoon is critical because two-thirds of Indians depend on farm-based income and over 40% of the country’s net-sown cropped area does not have any form of irrigation.
Millions of farmers wait for the rains to begin summer sowing of crops, such as rice, sugar, cotton, pulses, horticulture produce and coarse cereals.
Agriculture, which contributes 39% to the rural economy, was able to shake off the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic because of normal rains and ample supplies of subsidised inputs, such a fertilisers, during the pandemic. The sector also benefited from fiscal support from the rural job guarantee scheme MGNREGA and PM Kisan, a cash-transfer programme for farmers.
Throughout the peak pandemic months, the farm sector was the only bright spot in the Indian economy. It grew 3.4% in the June 2020 quarter, when rest of the economy fell deep into recession of -24.4% due to a widespread lockdown.
Growth returned to positive territory in the December 2020 quarter, the latest available data, expanding 0.4%. Agriculture grew at 3.9% in the same period, compared to 3% in the previous quarter.
To be sure, the Reserve Bank of India and the official Economic Survey have forecast the economy to grow 10.5% and 11% respectively in the next fiscal, after a nearly 8% negative growth this fiscal.
Much depends on how the monsoon pans out. “After two consecutive years of normal monsoon, a third year of timely and well-distributed rains is not a given,” said DK Joshi, chief economist of Crisil Ltd, ratings firm.
The monsoon also replenishes 89 nationally important water reservoirs vital for drinking, power and irrigation. When rains lead to robust farm output, rural incomes rise and spending goes up on almost everything – television sets to gold.
For example, 48% of all motorcycles and 44% of TV sets are sold in rural India. Without this demand, industrial growth tends to slow down. Normal rains act as a strong check on inflation through plentiful food stocks.
The long-range forecast division of the India Meteorological Department is currently preparing to forecast the monsoon next month. “The indications (about the monsoon) are good. We have our fingers crossed,” an agriculture department official said.
The Indian monsoon usually ends up short when oceans temperatures in the Pacific are higher than normal, a weather pattern known as El Nino. The opposite happens, and rains are plentiful, when oceans are cooler, known meteorologically as La Nina. Both 2019 and 2020 fell in the latter category.
The monsoon also depends on what Met scientists call the Indian Ocean Dipole, which refers to the difference in sea-surface temperatures in two opposite parts of the Indian Ocean.
Scientists watching the monsoon say, till now, there aren’t signs of oceans warming. “The Southern Oscillation Index (SOI) (was) solidly in La Nina range in February, but down from January and peak in December. Downward trend of SOI continued in early March as ENSO marches toward neutral,” said Jason Nicholls, international forecasting manager at AccuWeather, a weather forecasting firm.
ENSO refers to a recurring weather pattern that influences ocean temperatures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After stormy start, House may function next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox