North Bengal floods: Residents queue up to recover lost documents ahead of SIR

Siliguri: From Aadhaar cards to land deeds, the devastating October 5 North Bengal floods swept away more than homes and livelihoods. With the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls likely to be rolled out soon in West Bengal, people in the flood-ravaged districts are lining up at special government camps to reclaim crucial identity documents lost in the disaster. Around 37 such camps were set up initially across Jalpaiguri, but more are being set up over the past few days in North Bengal villages.

“Initially we had set up 21 such special outreach camps from where people can get back their lost documents. They were all located inside the relief camps set up in the flood-hit areas. But now that the people are gradually returning to their villages, we are also setting up these camps in the villages,” a senior official of Darjeeling district said.

The district administrations have also launched chatbots through which people can apply to reclaim their documents, apart from the “special outreach camps” set up in flood-hit areas.

“Once we receive an application on the chatbot, our officials in the control room call the person on his mobile number and do the needful,” said a senior official of Jalpaiguri district.

Extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of north Bengal triggered landslides and floods on October 5, killing 32 people. Several thousand were rendered homeless. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee recently said that nearly 70,000 people were affected in Darjeeling district alone and around 1,300 had to be rescued and shifted to safer locations.

While Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri were the worst hit, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Kalimpong were also affected by the floods and landslides.

Banerjee had asked the district administration to set up special camps in the flood-hit areas from where people could get back their lost documents.

