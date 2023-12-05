‘North Karnataka ignored’: Yatnal to boycott BJP legislature party meetings

Troubles brew within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Monday announced his decision to boycott the BJP legislature party meetings until adequate representation is ensured for the north Karnataka region. Basangouda Patil Yatnal

Yatnal said had earlier said that there is a need for a leader from north Karnataka to assume the role of party president or leader of the opposition and reiterated his stance during the winter session in Belagavi.

Expressing discontent with recent appointments within the BJP, Yatnal accused the party of neglecting north Karnataka. He specifically targeted the newly-appointed state BJP president, BY Vijayendra, alleging that only ‘privileged’ individuals are securing key positions. “I was eligible for the state president post but was ignored. I don’t have any corruption cases or any such cases against me. People of the state are demanding Yatnal to be given an important post. Why only some privileged people must get it?” he said during the winter session of the assembly in Belagavi.

“A leader from north Karnataka should be made party president or leader of the opposition. Till justice is done to north Karnataka, I will not participate in the legislature party meetings,” he added.

Justifying his decision to boycott the legislature party meetings, Yatnal pointed out the dominating presence of leaders from Old Mysuru and Bengaluru in key positions. “The state president is from the Old Mysuru region, opposition leader is from Bengaluru, why I should attend the legislative party meeting? I will not attend it. The central leaders have assured me to give justice and unless it is fulfilled, I will not attend the meeting. They want MLAs and MPs from North Karnataka but don’t want to give important posts, I am ready to sacrifice anything to get justice,” the Vijayapura MLA added.

The remarks by Yatnal come at a time when there were speculations that either he or another MLA, Arvind Bellad, could be appointed as the deputy leader of the opposition (LoP).

Earlier, Yatnal had opposed the appointment of R Ashok as the party’s leader of the opposition. On November 17, hours before the decision to appoint Ashoka was announced, Yantnal had walked out of the party legislative party meeting held in Bengaluru on Friday, before it even started. He had also expressed his concerns saying that the party should avoid becoming a dynastic entity. Yatnal’s comments were seemingly directed at the appointment of BY Vijayendra, son of veteran leader BS Yediyurappa, as the Karnataka state unit president.

Yatnal also said he has sought an appointment with BJP leader JP Nadda, but as of now, he has not been summoned to Delhi. Speculations arose last week regarding a meeting between disgruntled leaders, including Yatnal, Bellad, and V Somanna, with the party’s high command in early December.

There are also talks that Yatnal could be appointed chief whip of the BJP.

Responding to the controversy, BJP’s Leader of the Opposition, R Ashok, assured that all problems would be addressed. “We will take care of all problems. Don’t have any doubts about it,” he said.