North Korea unveils its 'most powerful' nuclear ballistic missile Hwasong-20: What we know about it

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday night rolled out his nuclear-armed military's most powerful weapons, including a new intercontinental ballistic missile, at a massive military parade at Pyongyang's main square. This photo provided by North Korean government shows what it says a new intercontinental ballistic missile called the Hwasong-20, during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Worker's Party, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (AP)

The parade, held to mark 80 years under the Workers' Party, was attended by top officials from Russia and China. Top officials from Vietnam and Laos also attended, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The spectacle featured some of the country's most advanced weapons, including its new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which KCNA described as its "most powerful nuclear strategic weapon system".

The parade included a long line of weaponry that Pyongyang has tested in recent years, including attack drones, rocket launchers and battle tanks, according to the newspaper.