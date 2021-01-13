IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / North shivers as Srinagar records lowest temp in 8 years; no relief soon
People pose for photos with India written with Snow, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
People pose for photos with India written with Snow, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

North shivers as Srinagar records lowest temp in 8 years; no relief soon

The IMD said the lowest minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius was reported at Ganganagar (West Rajasthan) over the plains of the country.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:37 PM IST

There was no let-up in the intense cold conditions in the north and northwestern parts of the country on Wednesday as Srinagar recorded its lowest temperature in eight years, while some places reported traffic disruptions as fog reduced visibility.

A cold wave gripped the national capital too as frosty winds from the snow-clad western Himalayas brought the minimum temperature down to 3.2 degrees Celsius. A dense fog blanketed some parts of the city, lowering visibility to 50 metres and affecting traffic movement.

The IMD said the lowest minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius was reported at Ganganagar (West Rajasthan) over the plains of the country.

Due to the prevalence of dry north/northwesterly winds, minimum temperatures are very likely to remain below normal over most parts of Northwest India during next 3-4 days, the IMD said

"Hence, Cold Day/Severe Cold Day conditions very likely to continue in many pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and in some pockets of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 3 days," it said.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are also likely in many pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh; in some pockets East Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan during next 3-4 days, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and moderate thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala and Lakshadweep during the next 24 hours, the IMD said in its 8 pm bulletin.

It said extremely heavy rainfall was observed at isolated places over Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

"Today, cold day conditions at a few places with Severe Cold Day conditions at isolated places (were) observed over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh; Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh and Cold Day conditions in isolated places over Punjab," the IMD said.

Himachal Pradesh's Keylong and Kalpa shivered at subzero temperatures, while state capital Shimla registered a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 11.4 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, he added.

In Uttar Pradesh, cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places as Churk recorded the lowest temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius.

Dense to very dense fog occurred at isolated places over the state.

Intense cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan too, where Ganganagar was recorded as the coldest place at 0.2 degree Celsius.

The Kashmir Valley reeled under severe cold too, with Srinagar city -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recording its lowest minimum temperature in eight years, the Meteorological Department said here on Wednesday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 7.8 degrees Celsius, which was the lowest temperature recorded in the city in eight years, an official of the MET department said.

He said the exact same minimum temperature was recorded in the city in 2012 on January 14.

The rest of the Valley was also reeling under intense cold.

Biting cold conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana also with Narnaul being the coldest place in both the states at 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul in Haryana recorded a low of three notches below the normal. Hisar was the another place where the mercury settled below the 2 degrees Celsius-mark. It registered a minimum temperature of 1.7 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal.

Among other places in the state, Ambala, Karnal and Rohtak experienced cold conditions at 7.8, 6.5 and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.

Bhiwani and Sirsa reeled under cold conditions at 2.8 and 3.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, recorded a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The CCS approval came 10 months after the ministry gave the green light to the purchase of 83 LCA (light combat aircraft) Mk-1A jets from state-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).(PTI File Photo)
The CCS approval came 10 months after the ministry gave the green light to the purchase of 83 LCA (light combat aircraft) Mk-1A jets from state-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).(PTI File Photo)
india news

Govt clears 48k-cr Tejas deal, first deliveries in 2024

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:50 AM IST
Defence minister Rajnath Singh calls pact a ‘game changer’ for self-reliance in Indian defence manufacturing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Section 176 (1A) was inserted in the statute in 2005, mandating an enquiry by judicial magistrate or metropolitan magistrate in cases of death, rapes and disappearances in custody; such enquiries were done by executive magistrates before 2005. (Representative Image)(Representative photo)
Section 176 (1A) was inserted in the statute in 2005, mandating an enquiry by judicial magistrate or metropolitan magistrate in cases of death, rapes and disappearances in custody; such enquiries were done by executive magistrates before 2005. (Representative Image)(Representative photo)
india news

Probe all custodial deaths, rules NHRC

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The revised NHRC order says probe will be held in all cases of custodial deaths by a judicial or metropolitan magistrate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A counterterrorism official, who did not want to be named, said the information about the tunnel was shared by NIA with central intelligence agencies, BSF, and the Jammu &amp; Kashmir Police in March 2020, and since then, efforts were made to locate it. (Representative Image)
A counterterrorism official, who did not want to be named, said the information about the tunnel was shared by NIA with central intelligence agencies, BSF, and the Jammu & Kashmir Police in March 2020, and since then, efforts were made to locate it. (Representative Image)
india news

BSF finds tunnel used by Pulwama attackers

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The tunnel, approximately 100m long on the Indian side and believed to be 50-60m long on the Pakistani side, is suspected to have been used by JeM terrorists to infiltrate India at least four times since April 2018, intelligence officials added on condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the backdrop of the ‘Metoo’ movement, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Thursday urged all recognised political parties to form internal committees immediately to look into complaints of sexual harassment .(HT Photo)
In the backdrop of the ‘Metoo’ movement, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Thursday urged all recognised political parties to form internal committees immediately to look into complaints of sexual harassment .(HT Photo)
india news

Uttarakhand CM orders probe after Maneka Gandhi alleges scam in wool board

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:03 AM IST
  • The chief secretary has instructed officials to submit the inquiry report within 15 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pilgrims at the Babughat transit camp on the way to Ganga Sagar mela for the upcoming festival in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI PHOTO).
Pilgrims at the Babughat transit camp on the way to Ganga Sagar mela for the upcoming festival in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Calcutta HC nod for Ganga Sagar mela, asks state to distribute e-snan kits

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:54 PM IST
  • Ganga Sagar mela held on the Sagar Island in mid-January every year is the second largest congregation of pilgrims in India after the Kumbh Mela.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Resort construction near Kaziranga National Park afoot despite SC ban

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:42 PM IST
GUWAHATI: Construction is in full swing on a resort near Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam in violation of a Supreme Court order banning building work on animal corridors
READ FULL STORY
Close
This command structure will also include dedicated units to tackle any adverse events following immunization that include side-effects of the vaccines. (Representative Image)(Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)
This command structure will also include dedicated units to tackle any adverse events following immunization that include side-effects of the vaccines. (Representative Image)(Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)
india news

4-tier workforce to oversee vaccination drive

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Assisted by committees, task forces and control room personnel, an army of government officials and representatives of foreign aid agencies will monitor the complex immunisation drive at every level and act quickly to keep the programme on track if anything goes amiss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Debate over vaccine approval intensifies, Paul says have faith in regulator

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The controversy around the use of Bharat Biotech’s coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin continued on Wednesday as the inoculation began shipping for the first time, with leaders from the Congress questioning the government’s decision to roll it out even though it had not progressed far enough in its human trials – concerns that officials attempted to allay afresh later in the day
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bench then referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India for constituting a five-judge bench to examine the MoD’s application. It, however, issued a notice to the PIL petitioner in the case, Kerala-resident Joseph Shine, who was represented in the court through advocate Kaleeswaram Raj.(HT PHOTO)
The bench then referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India for constituting a five-judge bench to examine the MoD’s application. It, however, issued a notice to the PIL petitioner in the case, Kerala-resident Joseph Shine, who was represented in the court through advocate Kaleeswaram Raj.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Decriminalising adultery could lead to ‘instability’ in armed forces: Govt to SC

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Maintaining that “honour is the sine quo non of the services,” a plea by the ministry of defence (MoD) asserted that adultery must remain a valid ground to prosecute defence personnel under army laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Although 5.5 million doses of Covaxin have been procured by the government, the company did not disclose how many had been shipped on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
Although 5.5 million doses of Covaxin have been procured by the government, the company did not disclose how many had been shipped on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Stage set for vaccine roll-out as Covaxin adds to supplies

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Bharat Biotech announced in a statement on Wednesday that the company had shipped Covaxin to 11 cities: Ganavaram, Guwahati, Patna, Delhi, Kurukshetra, Bengaluru, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Chennai and Lucknow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj.(ANI)
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj.(ANI)
india news

Asaduddin Owaisi helped BJP in Bihar, will do so in WB, UP polls: Sakshi Maharaj

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:37 PM IST
  • AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made his intentions clear of contesting the assembly elections in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CPCB convened a meeting on January 4, with the officials of Delhi and Haryana to discuss the recurring issue of increase in Ammoniacal Nitrogen in the Yamuna and short and long term remedial actions required.(AFP PHOTO.)
CPCB convened a meeting on January 4, with the officials of Delhi and Haryana to discuss the recurring issue of increase in Ammoniacal Nitrogen in the Yamuna and short and long term remedial actions required.(AFP PHOTO.)
india news

Pollution in Yamuna under Supreme Court scanner for a second time

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:31 PM IST
  • The Court directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to prepare a report identifying the municipalities along the stretch of the river which are yet to install sewage treatment plants (STP).
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Wednesday, the bench of Justices SK Kaul, Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy went through the contents of the CISF report submitted in the sealed cover. The bench then issued a notice on Bose’s petition to the West Bengal government and police. (HT PHOTO)(HT PHOTO)
On Wednesday, the bench of Justices SK Kaul, Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy went through the contents of the CISF report submitted in the sealed cover. The bench then issued a notice on Bose’s petition to the West Bengal government and police. (HT PHOTO)(HT PHOTO)
india news

Supreme Court stays FIRs against Bengal BJP leader Kabir Bose

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:18 PM IST
  • The protection offered to Bose, comes a month after the top court had extended protective cover to senior BJP leaders Arjun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy and two others by ordering no coercive action to be taken in any of the criminal cases lodged against them in West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Kashmiri fisherman aims a harpoon to catch fish in the frozen waters of Anchar Lake on the outskirts of Srinagar, (AP)
A Kashmiri fisherman aims a harpoon to catch fish in the frozen waters of Anchar Lake on the outskirts of Srinagar, (AP)
india news

As cold wave wreaks havoc, here are 10 coldest places in India

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:13 PM IST
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that minimum temperature is very likely to remain below normal over most parts of Northwest India during next 3-4 days due to the prevalence of dry north/northwesterly winds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said poultry farms, zoos, water bodies will have to be constantly monitored to contain the disease. He had also asked all states to remain on alert to control the spread of the disease.(Dheeraj Dhawan / HT Photo)
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said poultry farms, zoos, water bodies will have to be constantly monitored to contain the disease. He had also asked all states to remain on alert to control the spread of the disease.(Dheeraj Dhawan / HT Photo)
india news

Bird flu: Centre asks states not to ban supply of poultry from other states

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Taking note that many states are banning poultry from other states, the MFAHD Ministry in a statement said this would add to the negative impact on the poultry industry, adding that the states were requested to reconsider such a decision.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP