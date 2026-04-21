New Delhi, Northern parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains, the eastern coastal states, and the western states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and adjoining areas will have a higher-than-normal number of heatwave days this year, a top official at the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. Northern parts of Indo-Gangetic plains, Gujarat, Maharashtra to see higher-than-normal heatwave days: IMD chief

Speaking to PTI Videos, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, highlighted that there are climatologically prone areas where temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius, even in regions that may not experience heatwaves.

"There are climatologically prone areas for example, the normal temperature in the Vidarbha region is around 41 to 42 degrees Celsius at this time of year. Similarly, the normal temperature in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana touches 40 to 44 degrees Celsius towards the month of May," he said.

"Therefore, we should be prepared for such high-temperature days," he added.

When asked what measures IMD has been taking to help the vulnerable population, the IMD chief said that apart from setting up WhatsApp groups to circulate information among outdoor workers such as street vendors and labourers working in fields, display boards were also put up indicating the occurrence of heat and the expected actions to be taken.

"The objective is to reach out to everyone and provide the forecast information generated by IMD. We provide information through government channels, including the Common Alert Protocol of the National Disaster Management Authority, which enables any person with a mobile phone to access the information," Mohapatra said.

He noted that there are certain sectors where people may or may not have access to mobile phones or immediate access to IMD alerts, adding that there is still scope to reach out to such people affected by heat through innovative or traditional means.

Referring to an example he cited during his speech at the Global Heat and Cooling Forum on Monday, the IMD chief said, "Associations of rickshaw pullers, street vendors, and domestic workers met us in Delhi last year, and requested information. We provided it through WhatsApp to their association secretaries, who then communicated it to their members. Display boards were also put up indicating the occurrence of heat and the expected actions to be taken."

According to Mohapatra, higher temperatures are expected every year especially during the months of April and May, and the period before the advance of monsoon , even though there can be certain variations from year to year.

To address the yearly and daily variations in temperatures, the IMD provides the heatwave outlook one season in advance, followed by the extended range outlook valid for the next four weeks every Thursday. A seven-day warning is also provided every day at the district level during the summer months.

The IMD issued its first heatwave outlook and summer temperature outlook for the months of March, April, and May by the end of February, which was further updated for the months of April, May, and June on the last day of March.

As per the IMD forecast, heatwave conditions are expected in the months of April, May, and June in many places, especially in the north coastal states such as the southern parts of West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, and adjoining areas like Chhattisgarh and Telangana in the east.

Heatwave conditions are also expected in the Indo-Gangetic plains, including Haryana, UP, Bihar, and Jharkhand, the southern parts of Rajasthan, some parts of Gujarat, the southern parts of Madhya Pradesh, and the northern parts of Maharashtra, the weather department said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.