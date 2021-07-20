'Not a matter of politics': PM Modi to floor leaders in interaction on Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday apprised floor leaders of both houses of Parliament about the current trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the government said in a press release, adding that PM Modi thanked all the leaders for participating in the meeting and giving "very practical inputs."

"The pandemic should not be a matter of politics and is a matter of concern for the entire humanity. Mankind hasn't seen such a pandemic in the last 100 years," the release quoted Prime Minister Modi as saying. It further stated that the Prime Minister also spoke about the efforts being made to ensure that every district across the country has at least one oxygen plant.

He also briefed the leaders about the increasing pace of India's Covid-19 vaccination program, the release further noted. "The first 10 crore doses took around 85 days, while the previous 10 crore doses have taken only 24 days," PM Modi said, also expressing concern for a "significant" number of healthcare and frontline workers who, he said, have not been vaccinated even after more than six months of the commencement of the nationwide vaccination drive.

PM Modi, the release stated, also stressed on the need to stay vigilant looking at the current pandemic situation in various countries.

The release also noted that leaders across parties, including former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, thanked and lauded PM Modi for his efforts during the pandemic. "They also highlighted the situation in various states, as well as the vaccination drive in their respective states," the release said.

The briefing also saw Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan give a detailed presentation on the issue. "Only eight states have more than 10,000 Covid-19 cases with the majority of the caseload being in Kerala and Maharashtra. Only five states have a positivity rate of more than 5%," Bhushan said, according to the release.

Additionally, the health secretary informed the leaders that Prime Minister Modi held 20 meetings with the chief ministers, while the Union health ministry had 29 interactions with states. He added that the Union cabinet secretary briefed chief secretaries 34 times while 166 central teams were deployed to assist 33 states and Union territories in managing Covid-19.

In the last 24 hours, India registered 30,093 new Covid-19 cases and 374 related deaths, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) dashboard on Tuesday. This was the country's lowest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases in 125 days.







