Yati Narasinghnand calls for ‘Sanatan Vedic Nation’: ‘Will protect every Sanatani’

Hindu priest Yati Narasinghnand, who often remains at the centre of controversies, on Friday complained that "Hindus do not have a country of their own' and advocated for a Sanatan Nation. He made the controversial remarks after he was denied permission to hold a religious convention. Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand is currently out on bail in the Haridwar Dharam Sansad hate speech case.

However, he later conducted a Mahayagya at Sripanchdashnam Juna Akhara headquarters to pray for the "destruction" of those who stalled the programme and said the reason behind the misery of Hindus is that they do not have a country of their own.

Addressing attendees from all over the country, Yati Narasinghanand said, "The biggest reason for the misery of us Hindus is that we do not have a country of our own."

'Not a single Jihadi': Narasinghnand wants a Sanatan Vedic Nation

The Hindu sage further said that their main objective will now remain the establishment of a Sanatan Vedic Nation which will have "no room for a single mosque, a single madrasa and a single jihadi".

"The Sanatan Vedic Nation will protect every Sanatani of the whole world in the same way as Israel protects every Jew," he said.

In his address, Shrimahant Raju Das of Ayodhya Hanuman Garhi expressed anger over the stopping of Vishwa Dharma Sansad by the "autocratic" officials and said this is the height of insult to Sanatan Dharma.

READ | Allahabad high court stays arrest of Mohd Zubair

A three-day Vishwa Dharma Sansad was convened by the Dasna priest who is also the Mahamandaleshwar of Sripanchdashnam Juna Akhara to condemn atrocities against the Hindus in Bangladesh from Thursday but the police intervened and had the tents uprooted from the venue.

The priest said that the Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, should take cognisance of this incident and take action against "shameless officials."

“Entering the headquarters of Sripanchdashnam Juna Akhara and stalling the Vishwa Dharma Sansad shows that now Sanatan Dharma has become a subject of joke for the officials,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)