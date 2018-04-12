CBI will decide on Kuldeep Sengar’s arrest; we had to hear both sides: UP Police

Federal investigators will decide if legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar should be arrested for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl in Unnao, said a senior Uttar Pradesh government officer on Thursday after the lawmaker was formally charged in the case.

The state government announced the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will investigate the charges against Sengar, who belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party, after allegations that the state police had botched up.

“Nobody is defending him (Kuldeep Singh Sengar). All we are saying is that we have to hear both sides. Now that the case has been given to the CBI, they will decide on arrest,” said OP Singh, the state’s director general of police.

“If any evidence is found, the CBI will take a call if the accused has to be arrested or not,” Singh said at a press conference in Lucknow.

Arvind Kumar, principal secretary (home), said the Uttar Pradesh Police’s special investigation team will handle the case till the CBI takes over.

The first information reported against Sengar, who represents the Bangarmau constituency in the UP assembly, was registered at Makhi police station in Unnao under various sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The rape victim tried to set herself on fire outside chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Sunday, claiming inaction in the gang rape case. Later on Sunday, her father was picked up by police and allegedly roughed up by Atul Singh and his aides after which he died.

The incident triggered a political storm and public outrage in the state.