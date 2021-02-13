IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / ‘Not easy to force a tattoo’: Delhi HC grants bail to rape accused
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
india news

‘Not easy to force a tattoo’: Delhi HC grants bail to rape accused

  • While the woman had alleged that the accused forcibly tattooed his name on the woman’s arm, the court said it is not an “easy job to make a tattoo”.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:52 AM IST

The Delhi high court on Friday granted bail to a man accused of accused of raping a woman, on the grounds that his name was tattooed on her forearm and that “it is not easy to make the art if there is resistance from the other side.”

While the woman had alleged that the accused forcibly tattooed his name on the woman’s arm, the court said it is not an “easy job to make a tattoo”.

“In my opinion, making tattoos is an art and a special machine is required for the same. Moreover, it is also not easy to make such a tattoo which is on the forearm of the complainant if there is some resistance from the other side,” justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said in the judgment.

“It is not everybody’s job and it is also not the case of the prosecutrix that the petitioner had anything to do with the tattoo business,” the court said in its judgment.

The woman alleged that the accused forced her to have physical relations with him by threatening and blackmailing her. She asserted that physical relations continued from 2016 till 2019.

The accused said the complainant, who was married, loved him and claimed they were in a consensual relationship. He said the FIR was registered only after she failed to convince him to maintain the ties.

He also showed the photos of the tattoo on the woman’s arm and said she clicked selfies with him, exchanged garlands, attended festivities, and sent a him a Facebook friend request.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi high court
Close
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Bhainswal in Shamli district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Bhainswal in Shamli district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui(REUTERS)
india news

LIVE: Protesters won't return home till agreement is reached, says Tikait

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Farmers have been camping at several border points in the national capital since November 26 last year. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar told Parliament on Friday that the Centre had spent an amount of more than 7.95 crores in five months till January this year on a campaign to bust myth about the farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Gold bars are displayed at the Ginza Tanaka store in Tokyo. (REUTERS)
Gold bars are displayed at the Ginza Tanaka store in Tokyo. (REUTERS)
india news

Gold, silver prices see volatility throughout the week

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:59 AM IST
  • Gold prices slipped below 46,500 last week marking an eight-month low.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
india news

‘Not easy to force a tattoo’: Delhi HC grants bail to rape accused

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:52 AM IST
  • While the woman had alleged that the accused forcibly tattooed his name on the woman’s arm, the court said it is not an “easy job to make a tattoo”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Advocate Narayan told the court that the earlier notifications issued by the Delhi government’s Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) brought to contain the spread of Covid-19 is no longer in force.(PTI)
Advocate Narayan told the court that the earlier notifications issued by the Delhi government’s Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) brought to contain the spread of Covid-19 is no longer in force.(PTI)
india news

Order banning protest has been withdrawn, cops tell Delhi high court

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:35 AM IST
  • Justice Prathiba M Singh noted the submissions of advocate Gautam Narayan, representing the Delhi police, and asked them to decide within seven days on an application by a social activist seeking permission to conduct a protest at Jantar Mantar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)
india news

BJP, Rahul Gandhi in war of words over claims of land being conceded

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 05:28 AM IST
  • Minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy said the Congress MP should question his great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru who “gave India’s land to China”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 16, over 202,000 people got the first doses.(AP)
On January 16, over 202,000 people got the first doses.(AP)
india news

India begins roll-out of second shot today

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 05:48 AM IST
  • Government experts said recipients will not need to take their second doses exactly at the 28-day mark but a window of two weeks will be given – which means the doses will need to be taken 4-6 weeks after the first were administered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fire broke out around 1.45 pm at Sree Mariammal Fireworks, a licensed unit under the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Achankulam area.(ANI)
The fire broke out around 1.45 pm at Sree Mariammal Fireworks, a licensed unit under the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Achankulam area.(ANI)
india news

16 killed in Tamil Nadu fireworks unit blaze

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:05 AM IST
  • Officials fear the toll could go up with several of those injured in a critical condition. They said some of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

‘India to be a hub for foreign arbitrators’: Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:52 AM IST
Replying to the debate on the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Prasad said India’s ranking has substantially improved in terms of enforcement of contracts and said the country has some of the best judges and legal brains who are respected internationally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi.
india news

‘First repeal farm laws’: Rahul Gandhi, BKU's Tikait intensify attack on PM

By HT Correspondent, Bahadurgarh, Kota
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:49 AM IST
Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, Gandhi claimed that the new laws will render 40% of the people who are engaged in farming jobless, and the control will slip into the hands of corporates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (File photo)
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (File photo)
india news

Congress names Mallikarjun Kharge as Rajya Sabha leader of Opposition

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:25 AM IST
  • Ever since Kharge was brought in to the Upper House last year, despite his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, party insiders speculated that he is tipped to succeed Azad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister for finance Nirmala Sitharaman is seen in this file photo.
Union minister for finance Nirmala Sitharaman is seen in this file photo.
india news

Budget aims to uplift poor, Oppn is spreading false narrative: FM Sitharaman

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:19 AM IST
Speaking on the budget in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said the budget was drawn from the experience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for his commitment to development, growth and reform, and it was through these three things that Aatmanirbhar Bharat would be attained.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The recent switching to jal jeera is Mr Kumar’s second most visible attempt to find consolation, by adjusting to the familiar cycles of the year.
The recent switching to jal jeera is Mr Kumar’s second most visible attempt to find consolation, by adjusting to the familiar cycles of the year.
india news

Delhiwale: Adjusting to different seasons

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:59 AM IST
  • A street vendor living with a great loss adjust to the annual shuffle of his trade
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manipur CM N Biren Singh handing over a cheque of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh to the Imphal East District Police team in Imphal on Friday. (PHOTO: DIPR Manipur).
Manipur CM N Biren Singh handing over a cheque of 10 lakh to the Imphal East District Police team in Imphal on Friday. (PHOTO: DIPR Manipur).
india news

Manipur police team gets 10 lakh reward for saving 3 workers from militants

By Sobhapati Samom
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:46 AM IST
  • After a continuous search operation, the team led by Imphal East Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Roni Mayengbam rescued the workers safely from a hill range located between Boljang and New Boljang village after a fierce gunfight that continued for nearly two hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.(PTI)
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.(PTI)
india news

Playing by own rules, Rakesh Tikait propels farm protests into UP

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Instead, Rakesh Tikait, a beefy leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), an influential farmers’ organisation, has managed to re-energise the protests and entrenched them in a new avatar in his home turf, the politically crucial sugarcane belt of western Uttar Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Bombay in Powai, Mumbai. (HT Archive)
IIT Bombay in Powai, Mumbai. (HT Archive)
india news

SC/ST intake drops in departments across IITs, shows govt data

By Dhrubo Jyoti, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:31 AM IST
  • When it came to enrolment of scheduled tribe (ST) students at the doctoral level, 19 departments at IIT-Delhi and five at IIT-Bombay didn’t admit any in 2020, according to the same dataset.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP