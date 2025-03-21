‘Not mentally and physically stable’: Tejashwi rips into Nitish Kumar for talking during national anthem

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked chief minister Nitish Kumar, saying, “you are not mentally and physically stable,” after he was caught on camera talking during the national anthem. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar taps his principal secretary’s shoulder during the national anthem at a sports event in Patna.(Screengrab )

“At least please do not insult the national anthem, Hon'ble Chief Minister. You insult youth, students, women, and elderly people every day. Sometimes they clap on Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom day and mock his martyrdom, and sometimes they clap on the national anthem!” Tejashwi Yadav wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He alleged that the chief minister was not mentally or physically stable and called his condition a matter of great concern for the state.

“PS: Let me remind you that you are the Chief Minister of a big state. You are not mentally and physically stable even for a few seconds and your being in this position in such an unconscious state is a matter of great concern for the state. Do not insult Bihar like this again and again,” Tejashwi added.

During the inauguration of the Sepaktakraw World Cup at Patna's Pataliputra Sports Complex, Kumar was caught on camera laughing and talking to principal secretary Deepak Kumar, who remained upright and attentive beside him on the stage.

In the video shared by RJD leaders, Nitish Kumar is seen tapping the IAS officer on the shoulder, appearing to engage him in conversation. At one point, smiling, he folds his palms in a namaskar toward someone in the audience.

Deepak Kumar is seen tugging at the chief minister’s sleeve, seemingly urging him to stay still.

Earlier, as the national anthem was announced, Nitish Kumar walked off the dais to shake hands with the participants.

As the video went viral, opposition leaders launched a scathing attack on social media, accusing Nitish Kumar of disrespecting the national anthem.