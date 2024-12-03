‘Not sure if she fully understands’: Shashi Tharoor on Mamata's UN peacekeepers demand for Bangladesh

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday reacted to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's request for deploying UN peacekeeping mission in Bangladesh and said he is “not sure” if she fully understands their role. Shashi Tharoor said that having worked in UN peacekeeping himself, he can tell that such forces are very rarely sent inside a nation. (PTI)

The Thiruvananthapuram MP told PTI that the United Nations peacekeepers are very rarely sent inside any country except for when its government itself makes a request.

Speaking in the Bengal state assembly, Banerjee on Monday had asked the Centre to move the United Nations to seek deployment of peacekeeping forces in Bangladesh where minorities have come under attack.

The chief minister also demanded that the external affairs minister should apprise the Parliament of the nation's stance on the current situation.

Banerjee had said in the assembly that, "If required, let an international peacekeeping force be sent to Bangladesh after talking to the (interim) government there to help them restore normalcy."

On this demand, Tharoor said, “I am not sure if she fully understands the role of UN peacekeepers. Having worked in UN peacekeeping myself, for many years, I can tell you that UN peacekeepers are very rarely sent inside any country except for the request by any country.”

He further said that it is only when a country completely collapses, the peacekeepers are sent and that too, "the government of the country has to request them but I completely agree that we have to keep an eye on what is happening".

Additionally, Mamata Banerjee had also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in bringing back the persecuted Indians from foreign soil.

Situation has been growing tense in Bangladesh with the alleged attacks on Hindus and other religious minorities, and the arrest of former ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Das on Tuesday failed to get any relief as his bail hearing in court was postponed due to unavailability of any lawyer to represent him, reports said. His next hearing has been posted for January 2, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of the neighbouring country expressed shock at Banerjee's call to deploy UN peacekeeping forces in Dhaka.

Bangladesh's de-facto foreign minister Touhid Hossain expressed discontent over the West Bengal CM's remarks and said, "I don't know, I can't understand why Mamata Banerjee made such a statement. I know her personally, I have visited her home several times."

However, Hossain also said that problems can be solved. "Mutual interests must be preserved, and Bangladesh seeks a friendly relationship with India."

Uproar over the prevailing situation in the neighbouring witnessed protests across India as well, with people and organisations demanding the protecting of Hindus and religious minorities' rights, and also seeking Chinmoy Das' release from prison.