Noted illustrator Jayachandran dies at the age of 58

Noted illustrator Jayachandran Nanu, who drew for Wknd, the weekend section of Hindustan Times and also sketched the weekly Fault-Line cartoon for the editorial page, died on Monday after a brief illness. He was 58.

Nanu was born in Mahe in 1963 and lived in Kerala’s Kannur district. He was diagnosed with dengue about 10 days ago and was treated at a private hospital in Dwarka, Delhi. He died around 2.50pm on Wednesday after suffering multiple organ failure.

He studied fine arts from Thalassery in Kannur after receiving an undergraduate degree in botany from Madapalli College in Kozhikode. He started his career in 1987 with the Kungumam group in Chennai before joining the Sunday edition of the Malayala Manorama newspaper. He later joined the Indian Express in Chandigarh, and rose to fame as an illustrator with Outlook Magazine, Mint and Hindustan Times. At Mint, he was part of the team that started the newspaper in 2007 and illustrated the Drawbridge cartoon column. At Hindustan Times, his weekly cartoon Fault-Line started appearing on the opinion pages on Saturday from June 2020.

Nanu was famous in the newsrooms he worked in for his laconism – which was matched only by his biting satire in tackling a variety of subjects. Nanu was also an accomplished illustrator. He is survived by his wife and two children.