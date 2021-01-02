e-paper
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces from remaining steadfast in call for duty: CDS

Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces from remaining steadfast in call for duty: CDS

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat made the comment during his visit to the forward military bases along the China border in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam as he completed one year in office on Friday.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 17:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ANI File Photo )
         

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Saturday hailed India’s defence forces for remaining vigilant under any challenging circumstances. “Nothing can deter the Indian Armed Forces from remaining steadfast in their call for duty,” he was quoted as saying by new agency ANI.

Rawat made the comment during his visit to the forward military bases along the China border in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam as he completed one year in office on Friday.

After witnessing measures adopted by troops to maintain effective surveillance and enhanced operational readiness, General Rawat said,“Only Indian soldiers could remain vigilant under such challenging situations — ever-willing to go beyond the call of duty to safeguard the borders,” according to ANI.

Rawat had taken charge as the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on January 1 last year. “The CDS has a task cut out: To make all three services work in a cohesive manner. We will work as team,” he had said soon after assuming office. As part of his current role after serving as Army chief for three years, General Rawat is the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters related to the tri-services.

“As team, we will work towards a goal where 1+1+1 is either five or seven, and not three. What I mean is, the synergised effort should not be the sum of the whole, it should be much more. And we have to achieve that through integration,” he said after taking charge.

Meanwhile in Kashmir, the Army has set up a ‘feedback and grievances’ helpline as part of its efforts to strengthen the bond with the people. “As part of Indian Army’s efforts to further strengthen the bond of friendship between the Aawam and Jawan, a ‘feedback and grievances’ helpline has been established under the aegis of Chinar Corps,” a defence spokesman said.

