Nothing shocks us, says SC after another CBI officer seeks urgent hearing

A senior CBI officer who investigated the agency’s special director Rakesh Asthana for corruption before he was shunted out will have to wait for his petition to be heard by the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi declined an early hearing to a petition by Manish Kumar Sinha, a deputy inspector general-rank police officer, who has challenged his transfer after last month’s midnight removal of CBI boss Alok Verma. Sinha’s lawyer, who mentioned the case before a bench headed by Chief Justice Gogoi this morning, told the judges that he wanted to bring some shocking facts to the top court.

“Nothing shocks us,” Chief Justice Gogoi shot back, without going into the merits of the case.

The Supreme Court has already taken up a batch of petitions on the bitter war within the agency, beginning with a petition filed by the exiled CBI boss Alok Verma against the government order sending him on compulsory leave.

Last week, the judges asked Verma to give his comments on a secret vigilance report against him. Verma’s deadline ends at 1 pm.

Chief Justice Gogoi had then made it clear that the top court first wanted to establish the facts about Verma’s removal before getting into the legal aspects about his removal and the other transfers.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 11:23 IST