‘Nothing to be alarmed about’: Centre on China HMPV outbreak

The Union health ministry on Friday sought to allay concerns over reports of outbreak of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, saying that there is “no substantial increase” in the number of cases viral respiratory illnesses in the country. An analysis of data for the month of December did not show a substantial increase in the cases.(Image for representation/ Reuters)

The National Centre for Disease Control separately said is closely monitoring the seasonal influenza cases in the country and is in touch with international agencies to track the situation globally.

“There has been news doing the rounds about the metapneumovirus outbreak in China, but this virus is like any other respiratory virus which causes common cold. In the very old and very young it could cause flu-like symptoms,” director general of health services (DGHS), Dr Atul Goel, said in a statement on Friday.

An analysis of data for the month of December did not show a substantial increase in the cases, he said.

Also Read | Is it safe to travel to China? What the country said on virus 'outbreak' reports

“We have analysed the data of respiratory outbreaks in the country, there is no substantial increase in the December 2024 data. And no cases have been reported in large numbers from any of our institutions,” said Dr Goel, urging people to take general precautions against all respiratory illnesses.

“One thing I would like to convey to the public is to take general precautions that we use against all respiratory infections, which means in case somebody has cough and cold they should avoid coming in contact with a lot number of people so that the infection doesn’t spread. Take the normal medicines that are required for cold and fever. There is nothing to be alarmed about in the present situation,” he said.

“In any case during winters, there is an increased outbreak of respiratory virus infections for which our hospitals are usually prepared with the necessary supplies and necessary beds,” he said.

Also Read | Covid-like virus in China: What is HMPV and what are its symptoms?

The statement came after reports of a large number of pneumonia cases associated with HPMV being recorded in China.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country, and is in touch with international agencies in the wake of the recent reports of an outbreak of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, officials said

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and validate information and developments accordingly,” a senior official said.

HMPV is an RNA virus that was first isolated in 2001 in The Netherlands. Since then, there have been cases reported globally during winters. The virus usually causes symptoms similar to the common cold. It often causes upper respiratory infections, but it can sometimes cause lower respiratory infections like pneumonia, asthma flare-ups or make chronic obstructive pulmonary disease worse. HMPV infections are more common in the winter and early spring.

According to the US’ Cleveland Clinic, researchers estimate about 10% to 12% of respiratory illnesses in children are caused by HMPV. Most cases are mild, but about 5% to 16% of children will develop a lower respiratory tract infection like pneumonia.

Dr Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr Dangs Lab, said, “This virus is not new and is routinely being tested as part of the PCR-based flu panels that we offer in our labs. There’s nothing to worry as nothing unusual has been seen so far.”