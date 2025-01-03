Is it safe to travel to China? What the country said on virus 'outbreak' reports

China on Friday issued a clarification on reports of an outbreak of flu, saying it is safe for foreigners to travel to the country. China's foreign ministry said respiratory infections are common during the winter season.(Reuters )

China's foreign ministry said respiratory infections are common during the winter season but the diseases appear to be less severe this year.

"Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season in the northern hemisphere," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told the media.

Videos circulating on social media show overcrowded hospitals.

"The diseases appear to be less severe and spread with a smaller scale compared to the previous year," she added.

She further said it is safe to travel to China.

"I can assure you the Chinese government cares about the health of Chinese citizens and foreigners in China. It is safe to travel in China," she said.

China's health officials maintain that the outbreak is an annual occurrence during the winter season.

What India said about reports of a virus in China?

Meanwhile, India's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country and is in touch with international agencies over reports of the Human Metapneumovirus.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and validate information and developments accordingly," a senior official told PTI.

Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel said the Human Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus which causes common cold.

"There is news doing the rounds about a Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China. However, we have analysed the data of the respiratory outbreaks in the country (India) and there is no substantial increase in the December 2024 data and no cases which have been reported in large numbers from any of our institutions. There is nothing to be alarmed about the present situation," he said.

