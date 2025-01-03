India reacts to China's dam plan, vows to ‘protect our interests’

India on Friday reacted to China's plan to construct a gigantic dam on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet, saying New Delhi will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect its interests. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal speaks during weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

"We have seen the information released by Xinhua on 25 December 2024 regarding a hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. As a lower riparian state with established user rights to the waters of the river, we have consistently expressed, through expert-level and diplomatic channels, our views and concerns to the Chinese side over mega projects on rivers in their territory," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

He said New Delhi has raised these concerns with China.

"These concerns have been reiterated, along with the need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries, following the latest report. The Chinese side has been urged to ensure that the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra are not harmed by activities in upstream areas. We will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect our interests," he added.

There have been apprehensions that the dam will impact Arunachal Pradesh as well as Assam.

What had China said on their dam plans?

Last week, China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, downplayed apprehensions over the country's plan to build the world’s largest dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, saying that the mega project will not affect riparian states.

She said that China had always been responsible for the development of cross-border rivers and the hydropower development in Tibet had been studied in an in-depth way for decades and safeguard measures had been taken for the security of the project.

The 137-billion-dollar project is being constructed in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region located along a tectonic plate boundary. She said the world’s largest dam will not impact low-lying areas.

She said China will continue to maintain communication with countries in the lower reaches through existing channels and step up international cooperation on disaster prevention and relief.

