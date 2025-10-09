Search
NPP chief Conrad Sangma calls for peace in Manipur, meets stakeholders

ByThomas Ngangom
Published on: Oct 09, 2025 10:52 pm IST

Sangma said his effort was to understand concerns from the grassroots level and work with all stakeholders as a team to ensure peace and stability in Manipur

IMPHAL : Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, who is also National People’s Party president, reached Imphal on a two-day visit to Manipur on Thursday, and said that restoration of peace and normalcy in the troubled state was his party’s top priority.

In a post on X, Sangma said he held consultations with various organisations in Imphal. (X/SangmaConrad)
Speaking to reporters soon after his arrival at the Imphal airport, Sangma said, “I have come to meet my party leaders and also the people of Manipur to interact, engage, and see how we can take things forward and ensure that normalcy returns”.

During his stay, Sangma is expected to meet civil society bodies of Meitei, Nagas and persons displaced by the ethnic conflict between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

Sangma said several efforts had been made in the past to restore normalcy. Some have given results and some are yet to give results but with more engagement and interaction, normalcy can be restored steadily, he added.

The chief minister emphasised that a democratically elected government was a key part of restoring normalcy in Manipur. “We are hopeful that we will be able to take things forward,” he said.

In the 60 seat Manipur assembly, NPP currently has six seats following the death of its seventh lawmaker, N Kiyasii, in January this year.

Follow Us On