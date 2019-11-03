e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the national discourse on the NRC had seen the emergence of armchair commentators who present a distorted picture.

india Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:16 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi address during the releases of a book titled Post Colonial Assam.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi address during the releases of a book titled Post Colonial Assam. (PTI photo)
         

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Sunday said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was a “base document for the future” and “a vital initiative for peaceful co-existence”.

Insisting that the Assam NRC was not just a document for the moment, he said it will be helpful in determining future claims. The Chief Justice was speaking at the launch of the a book “Post-Colonial Assam” by Mrinal Talukdar.

“Nineteen lakh or 40 lakh is not the point. But it is a base document for the future. A document on which we can refer to determine future claims. The intrinsic value of the NRC, in my view, is mutual peaceful co-existence. Progressive societies are meant to be inclusive,” said Justice Gogoi.

Justice Gogoi said the national discourse on the NRC had seen the emergence of armchair commentators who present a distorted picture.

He also slammed people using the social media to cast aspersions on the NRC. “The social media and its tools have been used by many commentators to double speak on the issue. They launched a motivated tirade at a democratic institution. These commentators and their vile on the initiative (NRC) was far removed from the facts,” he said.

tags
top news
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance
On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance
32 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
32 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
Rohit set to break Dhoni’s massive record in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
Rohit set to break Dhoni’s massive record in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
‘Best time to be in India’: PM Modi’s message to investors in Bangkok
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs Bangladesh T20IRohit SharmaShiv SenaDelhiShenaaz GillWhatsAppPM Narendra ModiSalman Khan

don't miss

latest news

India News