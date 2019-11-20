e-paper
NRC will be carried out across the nation, no need to worry: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

india Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC), on the lines of the exercise in Assam, will be carried out across the country. He also underscored the point that there is no need to fear anything.

“The NRC has no such provision that says that certain religions will be excluded from it. All citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from the Citizenship Amendment Bill,” said the minister addressing the Rajya Sabha.

“The process of NRC will be carried out across the country. No one irrespective of religion should be worried, it is just a process to get everyone under the NRC,” he added.

In the NRC final list published on August 31, over 1.9 million people were left out of the citizenship register.

