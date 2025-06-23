NSA Ajit Doval meets China’s Wang Yi, says need to counter all forms of terror

NEW DELHI: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval raised the issue of countering all forms of terrorism to maintain peace and stability in the region during a meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday, part of a series of steps by the two sides to normalise bilateral relations. NSA Ajit Doval with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Beijing. (XP Division, MEA/ PTI)

Doval also reviewed recent developments in India-China ties with Wang and both sides underscored the need to promote the overall development of relations, including by fostering greater people-to-people ties, the external affairs ministry said in a readout.

The NSA “emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations to maintain overall peace and stability in the region”, the readout said without giving details.

The raising of the issue of terrorism assumes significance against the backdrop of China’s support for Pakistan during last month’s military clashes with India. The Indian side conducted military strikes on terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan on May 7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 that killed 26 civilians.

India’s strikes triggered four days of military clashes with Pakistan that ended when the two sides reached an understanding on halting military actions on May 10. Pakistan made extensive use of Chinese-origin military equipment during the clashes.

After India and China reached an understanding last October on ending a long-drawn military face-off in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Russian city of Kazan and agreed on measures to normalise bilateral relations and to address the long-standing boundary dispute between the two sides. These measures included meetings between Doval and Wang, who are the Special Representatives for the border issue.

Doval is in China to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Security Council Secretaries, part of preparations for the upcoming SCO Summit to be held in Beijing. Modi is expected to attend the summit.

Wang and Doval also discussed other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, the readout said. Doval said he looked forward to meeting Wang in India at a mutually convenient date for the next round of talks between the Special Representatives.

According to a social media post by Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong, Wang said China-India relations have made “some positive progress” and both sides should “enhance communication, build mutual trust, and work toward resolving practical issues”.

“Only when the dragon and elephant dance together can there be a win-win outcome. China and India should properly handle sensitive issues and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border regions,” Wang was quoted as saying by the envoy.

Doval arrived in China as the first group of Indian pilgrims set off for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to the Tibet Autonomous Region. The pilgrimage was resumed after a gap of five years as part of the steps being taken by India and China to normalise their relationship.