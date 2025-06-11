NSG roped in for ops against left wing extremism, says DG

Black Cat commandos from the National Security Guards (NSG) have been roped in to assist other security forces in anti-Naxal operations, the force’s director general (DG) Brighu Srinivasan said on Tuesday, adding that the elite squad played a key role during Operation Sindoor when it defused explosives at the Jammu airport. Mock drill was conducted at the residence of BSP supremo Mayavati by the NSG commando and other forces. (HT Photo)

Addressing the inauguration of the 23rd NSG Counter-Terror International Seminar in the Capital, Srinivasan said, “The NSG Hyderabad regional hub for anti-Naxal operations is currently in Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), and is working in conjunction with the state police. As per the directions of the home minister, NSG is also conducting joint exercise with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Chhattisgarh.”

This is the first the force is being used in the fight against left wing extremism (LWE), which the Centre has vowed to eliminate by March 31, 2026. “NSG’s skill set is limited. Our operations are precise. If we are called and if there is intelligence, we operate. We are also learning during the anti-Naxal operations. If there is a need, we will also conduct operations (anti-naxal).” Srinivasan added.

During Operation Sindoor –– India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the NSG played a key role when its bomb squad defused an 8kg payload of explosives that was dropped from a drone at the Jammu airport, Srinivasan said. In the aftermath of the operation, the force also conducted anti-hijacking exercises in railway stations at Jammu, which has been on high alert since the April 22 attack.

The NSG chief also said that, in January 2025, NSG conducted a security audit and anti-hijacking exercises on inland water cruise liners. “On the directions of the MHA (ministry of home affairs), NSG conducted the security audit of the inland water cruise liners. The teams conducted anti-hijack exercises in the cruise liners operating in the Ganga and the Brahmaputra,” he said.

NSG, India’s elite counterterror force, is used only in exceptional circumstances. NSG commandos are selected from the Army, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police. NSG personnel have been deployed during the 26/11 Mumbai attack and the 2016 Pathankot attack.